The YES AND FUND

Team Bursary item
Team Bursary
$100

This $100 is directly passed on to a school in the form of a bursary. You can direct this donation to a specific region on the next page.

Team Registration item
Team Registration
$400

Covers a full tournament registration for one team. You can direct this donation to a specific region on the next page.

A Region Plays for Free item
A Region Plays for Free
$6,000

FREE REGISTRATIONS offered to ALL SCHOOLS in a region, or $30-off registrations for everyone across Canada. You can direct this donation to a specific region on the next page.

Add a donation for Canadian Improv Games

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!