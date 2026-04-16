Alumni Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

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Thursday May 7, 2026 Dinner from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Please enter through the 34 Catherine Street main school doors. Eat In or Take Out.
Accompanied children aged 5 and under eat free (No ticket required).
To Eat In, all children must be accompanied by an adult.
We apologize that we can not offer gluten-free or vegan options.
Includes pasta dinner, salad, drink and CI cookie.
Thursday May 7, 2026 Dinner from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Please enter through the 34 Catherine Street main school doors. Eat In or Take Out.
Accompanied children aged 5 and under eat free (No ticket required).
To Eat In, all children must be accompanied by an adult.
We apologize that we can not offer gluten-free or vegan options.
Includes pasta dinner, salad, drink and CI cookie.
Thursday May 7, 2026 Dinner from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
The show/ play contains mature content and language. Parents/Guardians are cautioned that some material may be inappropriate for children and pre-teens under 13 so parental guidance is advised.
Please enter through the 34 Catherine Street main school doors. Eat In or Take Out.
Accompanied children aged 5 and under eat free (No ticket required).
To Eat In, all children must be accompanied by an adult.
We apologize that we can not offer gluten-free or vegan options.
Includes pasta dinner, salad, drink and CI cookie.
Thursday May 7, 2026 Dinner from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
The show/ play contains mature content and language. Parents/Guardians are cautioned that some material may be inappropriate for children and pre-teens under 13 so parental guidance is advised.
Please enter through the 34 Catherine Street main school doors. Eat In or Take Out.
Accompanied children aged 5 and under eat free (No ticket required).
To Eat In, all children must be accompanied by an adult.
We apologize that we can not offer gluten-free or vegan options.
Includes pasta dinner, salad, drink and CI cookie.
$
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