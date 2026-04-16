ST CATHARINES COLLEGIATE INSTITUTE AND VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ALUMNI FUND

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ST CATHARINES COLLEGIATE INSTITUTE AND VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ALUMNI FUND

About this event

Alumni Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

34 Catherine St

St. Catharines, ON L2R 5E7, Canada

Adult Pasta Dinner with meatballs (Age 13+)
$15

Thursday May 7, 2026 Dinner from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Please enter through the 34 Catherine Street main school doors. Eat In or Take Out.
Accompanied children aged 5 and under eat free (No ticket required).
To Eat In, all children must be accompanied by an adult.
We apologize that we can not offer gluten-free or vegan options.
Includes pasta dinner, salad, drink and CI cookie.

Adult Pasta Dinner with grilled vegetables (Age 13+)
$15

Thursday May 7, 2026 Dinner from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Please enter through the 34 Catherine Street main school doors. Eat In or Take Out.
Accompanied children aged 5 and under eat free (No ticket required).
To Eat In, all children must be accompanied by an adult.
We apologize that we can not offer gluten-free or vegan options.
Includes pasta dinner, salad, drink and CI cookie.

Child Pasta Dinner with meatballs (Ages 6 to 12)
$10

Thursday May 7, 2026 Dinner from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

The show/ play contains mature content and language. Parents/Guardians are cautioned that some material may be inappropriate for children and pre-teens under 13 so parental guidance is advised.
Please enter through the 34 Catherine Street main school doors. Eat In or Take Out.
Accompanied children aged 5 and under eat free (No ticket required).
To Eat In, all children must be accompanied by an adult.
We apologize that we can not offer gluten-free or vegan options.
Includes pasta dinner, salad, drink and CI cookie.

Child Pasta Dinner with grilled vegetables (Ages 6 to 12)
$10

Thursday May 7, 2026 Dinner from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

The show/ play contains mature content and language. Parents/Guardians are cautioned that some material may be inappropriate for children and pre-teens under 13 so parental guidance is advised.
Please enter through the 34 Catherine Street main school doors. Eat In or Take Out.
Accompanied children aged 5 and under eat free (No ticket required).
To Eat In, all children must be accompanied by an adult.
We apologize that we can not offer gluten-free or vegan options.
Includes pasta dinner, salad, drink and CI cookie.

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