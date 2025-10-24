AMARIS ADOPTION AND FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES SOCIETY's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Come and enjoy a peaceful, private oceanfront stay surrounded by nature. Blue Heron is a fully renovated 4 season cottage with the Northumberland Strait just steps away. Relax on the wrap around deck, take a walk down the beach to hunt for sea glass, swim in the warmest waters north of the Carolinas, enjoy farm fresh local food and genuine Nova Scotia hospitality.
(Booking is for Sept or Oct 2026 dates and need to be chosen before March 2026).
Link here: https://www.cottagesincanada.com/41822
Thank you to Neal and Andrea Mackay for this generous donation!
Kids large cruiser wagon filled with treats and games for the whole family camp out!
Includes:
Valued at over $500, these tickets are nice and close to the action in Section 104, Row 16. Don't miss out on some Flames fun!
Thank you to ABB Inc. Canada for this generous donation!
A gift basket with a signed special edition book by one of our adoptive families, character art, specialty teas and stickers. A wonderful gift for the young adults in your life.
Thank you to the talented Melissa Poett for this generous donation!
Valued at almost $400, these passes for HotShop Yoga in Calgary were a hot commodity last year! HotShop offers hot yoga, spin classes and barre and has five studios to choose from for your convenience.
Thank you to Jess and Adam Drybrough of HotShop Yoga for this generous donation!
The John Deere Mini Tractor provides endless excitement and is the perfect ride-on vehicle for little kids looking for heavy-duty adventure.
Thank you to Jeremy and Kim Kreft for this generous donation!
Get out and enjoy a beautiful day in Canmore on their greens! Includes golf for two, a golf cart and food and beverage voucher.
Thank you to Hilstad Roofing for this generous donation! https://hilstadroofing.com/
Come out and enjoy a night with the Calgary Hitmen! Winner receives a voucher for 2 tickets to any regular season game.
Thank you to the Calgary Hitmen for this generous donation!
Derbyshire Sports Bristle Dartboard and Cabinet! Add this high quality dart board to your family and friends game nights!
Thank you to Landry family for this generous donation!
Baby bundle: includes a hand crocheted blanket, book, cuddly, and sleeper (0-3mnth). Made with love by the Grandma of a waiting couple.
Signed picture by Flames Center Nazen Kadri, a Calgary Flames tshirt and a puck.
Thank you to the Calgary Flames for this generous donation!
PRIVATE heated pilates class for up to 20 people! Valued over $500, this gift card can be used at any time outside the regular scheduled classes for the winning bidder and their friends. What a fun way to do something together!
Thank you to Jessica Drybrough of Reformed Heated Pilates for this generous donation!
Valued at over $400, this Red Bow Print was originally painted by Janice Sylvia Brock. Janice is an internationally known artist who developed her artistic talent in the hospital as she struggled with childhood arthritis. A nurse taped a paint brush to her hands to cheer her up. Despite her mis-shaped hands, Janice has painted hundreds of works which have sold for as much as 250k from her Barbados studio. She painted this piece after seeing a single parent with her child dressed up for church, waiting at a bus stop.
Enjoy a cup of the best coffee from Monogram! Includes two different blends (flavour 'moods') and two instant coffees as well as two mugs.
Thank you to Eric and Chelsea Bustin for the generous donation!
Courtesy of Pipe Master Plumbing and Heating in Calgary, treat yourself to a Spa day followed by Crave Cupcakes! This includes a $100 gift card for Leela Eco Spa in Calgary and a $25 gift card for Crave cupcakes.
Thank you to Pipe Master Plumbing and Heating for this generous donation!
Get out and enjoy our beautiful winter with this cute gift basket in a sled! Includes all kinds of games to play in the snow, hot chocolate bombs, puzzles, and more!
Thank you to Shawn and Jen Vanden Brink for this generous donation!
Four adoption books- three kids and one adult. Must-haves for any adoptive parent's library.
Thank you to Eric and Chelsea Bustin for your generous donation!
Gorgeous African long print shirt, size medium. Goes to just above the knee.
Thank you to Chinenye Obiajulu for this generous donation!
Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Eau de Toilette Gift Set, valued at $230, includes a Polo Blue Eau de Toilette (100 mL), a Polo Blue Eau de Toilette (40 mL) and a Polo Blue Deodorant Stick. This best-selling aquatic fragrance features an invigorating burst of juicy, watery melon, complemented by the smooth aromatic notes of Sage and Basil Verbena. A signature washed suede accord combines with a distinctive woody patchouli for a fresh, sophisticated scent.
Feel empowered by the ozonic gourmand floral scent of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid. Valued at over $175, the vibrant warmth of Vanilla notes in this perfume for her is infused with a fresh marine Ozonic Accord to enhance the luminous sensuality of Vanilla Orchid at the heart. Its addictive and enticing trail is lifted by a disruptive fresh air that creates the perfect balance between floral gourmand richness and a bracing breeze. The perfume bottle, dressed in a radiant yellow and adorned with the iconic Gucci Flora pattern, rouses the powerful enchantress within you to express yourself in full. A A mesmerizing Gucci fragrance for women that's long-lasting – ideal for spring and summer. This gift set contains: - Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum for Women 1.6oz - Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum for Women Pen Spray 0.33oz
Embody your voice and confidently express your authentic self with grace, impact and skill. Discover how In Resonance coaching can support you to speak up, connect, and be heard, because… your voice matters.
One 90min session offered by one of our very own adoptive families!
Check out the website here:
Thank you to Amy Thiessen for this generous donation!
Safe, stylish and chewable teething and chewelry for your baby/toddler! Great as sweet little stocking stuffers. Available in lots of styles and colors.
Thank you to Kaitlyn Vandenberg for this generous donation! Check her out on Facebook at ChewBaby
Muslin Baby blanket from 'Praise and Play Co'. 50 inches by 50 inches with a beautiful 'Good Shepherd' Print. Retail value is $90.
Thank you to 'Music with Chelsea' for the generous donation!
Three gift cards- two for SpecSavers and one for Smitty's.
Thank you to Chinenye Obiajulu for this donation!
Four tee times at beautiful Innisfail Golf Club, includes a power cart. Valued at almost $500. Don't miss out on a time on the green with friends or family!
Thank you to Innisfail Golf Club for this generous donation!
Handmade Oilers crib board. Support your favourite hockey team with this gorgeous handmade wooden crib board.
Thank you to Jim Lamb for this generous donation!
