A cheerful duck mascot stands in the foreground against a colorful gradient background advertising Synergy's Amazing Duck Race.
Synergy Youth and Community Development Society

Hosted by

Synergy Youth and Community Development Society

About this event

Amazing Duck Race 2026

121 Chestermere Station Way

Chestermere, AB T1X 1V2, Canada

ROW 1 (#201-210)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

ROW 2 (#211-220)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

ROW 3 (#221-230)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

ROW 4 (#231-240)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

ROW 5 (#241-250)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

ROW 6 (#251-260)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

ROW 7 (#261-270)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

Row 8 (#271-280)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

Row 9 (#281-290)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

Row 10 (#291-300)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

Row 11 (#301-310)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

Row 12 (#311-320)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

Row 13 (#321-330)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

Row 14 (#331-340)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

Row 15 (#341-350)
$10

Select the number of ducks you are purchasing.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!