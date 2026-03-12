Ambassadeurs.rices | Soirée-bénéfice 2026

* * * For any purchase of 500$ and more, the platform asks you to make a secure transfer, to pay by credit card please select ''Other payment methods'' * * *Location: Biergarten du Cathcart, 1 Place Ville-Marie , MontrealTime: The cocktail reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Please make sure to have your e-ticket(s) with you or your proof of purchase of your ticket(s).The dress code is ''Business casual''.
* * * For any purchase of 500$ and more, the platform asks you to make a secure transfer, to pay by credit card please select ''Other payment methods'' * * *Location: Biergarten du Cathcart, 1 Place Ville-Marie , MontrealTime: The cocktail reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Please make sure to have your e-ticket(s) with you or your proof of purchase of your ticket(s).The dress code is ''Business casual''.
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