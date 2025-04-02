Amherstburg Freedom Museum

About the memberships

Amherstburg Freedom Museum Subscriptions

Family Subscription
$120

Renews yearly on: January 1

Subscription for a family of up to five (5) members, and includes unlimited 1 year free admissions, Invitation to preview exhibition openings, 10% off all items in museum store and name listed in monthly newsletter (with permission), introduction to genealogy research library.
Student Subscription
$25

Renews yearly on: January 1

Subscription for students ages 5-22, and includes unlimited 1 year free admissions, Invitation to preview exhibition openings, 10% off all items in museum store and name listed in monthly newsletter (with permission), introduction to genealogy research library.
Senior Subscription
$20

Renews yearly on: January 1

Subscription for an individual senior (65+), and includes unlimited 1 year free admissions, Invitation to preview exhibition openings, 10% off all items in museum store and name listed in monthly newsletter (with permission), introduction to genealogy research library.
Adult Subscription
$35

Renews yearly on: January 1

Subscription for an individual adult (23-65), and includes unlimited 1 year free admissions, Invitation to preview exhibition openings, 10% off all items in museum store and name listed in monthly newsletter (with permission), introduction to genealogy research library.
$100 to $499 SUPPORTER
Free

No expiration

All the above plus a beautiful Certificate of subscription, suitable for framing, that recognizes your participation as a Member.
