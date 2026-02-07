Amici String Program

Hosted by

Amici String Program

About this event

Amici String Camp

3333 Richardson Way SW

Calgary, AB T3E 7B6, Canada

ASC - Intro to Strings
$160

Students brand new to playing a string instrument from the ages of 5 to 8. These 1 hour classes from 11:15 am to 12:15 pm will have your child humming away all day long.

Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.

ASC - Corelli (Early Bird Price Prior to June 1st)
$250
Available until Jun 1

Early Bird Price for students with a minimum of 1 year of experience. These classes are from 9 am to 11 am.

Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.

ASC - Corelli (Registration Available June 2 - June 22)
$290

Students with a minimum of 1 year of experience. These classes are from 9 am to 11 am.

Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.

ASC - Paganini (Early Bird Price Prior to June 1st)
$475
Available until Jun 1

Early Bird Price for students with RCM Level 3 minimum of experience. Programming includes an orchestra component. Classes are full days from 9 am to 3:30 pm with supervision to 5 pm.

Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.

ASC - Paganini (Registration Available June 2 - June 22)
$525

Students with RCM Level 3 minimum of experience. Programming includes an orchestra component. Classes are full days from 9 am to 3:30 pm with supervision to 5 pm.


Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.

Add a donation for Amici String Program

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!