Amici String Camp

Students brand new to playing a string instrument from the ages of 5 to 8. These 1 hour classes from 11:15 am to 12:15 pm will have your child humming away all day long.
Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.
Early Bird Price for students with a minimum of 1 year of experience. These classes are from 9 am to 11 am.
Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.
Students with a minimum of 1 year of experience. These classes are from 9 am to 11 am.
Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.
Early Bird Price for students with RCM Level 3 minimum of experience. Programming includes an orchestra component. Classes are full days from 9 am to 3:30 pm with supervision to 5 pm.
Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.
Students with RCM Level 3 minimum of experience. Programming includes an orchestra component. Classes are full days from 9 am to 3:30 pm with supervision to 5 pm.
Offered from July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026.
