AMIR Social Connection Program Partners

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About the memberships
No expiration
We believe that everyone deserves access to programs that reduce social isolation. Our Pay What You Can membership sets a $150.00 minimum cost for our material only and allows community organizations with limited funding to support the program at a level that works for them.
• One 1.5-hour marbling program each month
• Up to 12 residents can participate per session
No expiration
• Includes everything in the Community Workshop package
+ Artwork is professionally dried and returned to participants
+ Helps extend programming to underserved senior housing communities
+ Partner organizations are recognized as Community Impact Partners in program materials and community updates
No expiration
• Includes everything in the Community Impact Partner package
+ One additional marbling workshop per month
+ Legacy recognition as a Lead Innovation Partner on our website and in our annual social impact report
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!