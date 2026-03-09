AMIR SOCIAL CONNECTION & HEALTHY AGING SOCIETY

Offered by

AMIR SOCIAL CONNECTION & HEALTHY AGING SOCIETY

About the memberships

AMIR Social Connection Program Partners

Pay what you can
Pay what you can

No expiration

We believe that everyone deserves access to programs that reduce social isolation. Our Pay What You Can membership sets a $150.00 minimum cost for our material only and allows community organizations with limited funding to support the program at a level that works for them.


• One 1.5-hour marbling program each month

• Up to 12 residents can participate per session


Community Impact Partner
$450

No expiration

• Includes everything in the Community Workshop package

+ Artwork is professionally dried and returned to participants

+ Helps extend programming to underserved senior housing communities

+ Partner organizations are recognized as Community Impact Partners in program materials and community updates

Community Innovation Partner
$700

No expiration

• Includes everything in the Community Impact Partner package

+ One additional marbling workshop per month

+ Legacy recognition as a Lead Innovation Partner on our website and in our annual social impact report

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!