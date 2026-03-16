AMIR SOCIAL CONNECTION & HEALTHY AGING SOCIETY

Offered by

AMIR SOCIAL CONNECTION & HEALTHY AGING SOCIETY

About the memberships

Amir Marble Monthly Programming (pay what you can)

Pay What You Can Community Programming
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Our Pay-What-You-Can model starts at $1.00.

Our sessions cost us an average of $280 in consumables and travel.

If your organization has the budget to contribute more than the material costs, it directly allows us to keep our doors open for everyone and create moments of joy for all older adults in BC.

  • Capacity: Up to 12 participants
  • Duration: 1.5 hours
  • Experience: featuring a different 4-pigment palette and brush each time

*A link to schedule a date and time for the session will be emailed OR you can email us to book at [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!