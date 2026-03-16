Amir Marble Monthly Programming (pay what you can)

Our Pay-What-You-Can model starts at $1.00.

Our sessions cost us an average of $280 in consumables and travel.

If your organization has the budget to contribute more than the material costs, it directly allows us to keep our doors open for everyone and create moments of joy for all older adults in BC.

Capacity: Up to 12 participants

Duration: 1.5 hours

Experience: featuring a different 4-pigment palette and brush each time

*A link to schedule a date and time for the session will be emailed OR you can email us to book at [email protected]