eventClosed

An Evening In Paris

9909 Kalamalka Rd

Coldstream, BC V1B 1L5, Canada

addExtraDonation

$

Regular Ticket
CA$100
Regular price ticket after March 15, 2025
Table
CA$700
groupTicketCaption
Invite your friends and purchase a table of 8 and receive a $100 discount

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing