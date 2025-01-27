An Evening of Ausome Silent Auction

Get ready to witness the electrifying action of the Toronto Raptors as they take on the Washington Wizards! With premium tickets, you’ll enjoy an unparalleled game-day experience that puts you right in the heart of the excitement.
Premium seating for two, offering the best views of the court, ensuring your comfort and enjoyment throughout the game.
The chance to see world-class athletes and unforgettable plays up close.
Feel the energy of the crowd and the thrill of live NBA action while you cheer on the Raptors in style. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for an extraordinary evening out, these tickets guarantee a game night like no other.
Starting Bid: $500
Estimated Value: $1000
Don’t miss your chance to experience basketball at its finest—place your bid today!
Raptors vs Wizards
Sec 120, Row 11, Seats 1 & 2
Fred Couples 2nd Players Championship Memorabilia
$750
Starting bid
Relive the iconic moment when Fred Couples secured his 2nd Players Championship title with this stunning framed collectible. This piece captures the exhilaration and triumph of Couples’ legendary performance on one of golf’s most prestigious stages.
This exclusive memorabilia includes:
*A vibrant photograph of Fred Couples celebrating his historic victory at TPC Sawgrass.
*An authentic golf club head signed by Fred Couples himself.
*A sleek nameplate commemorating this unforgettable achievement.
Perfect for golf enthusiasts and collectors, this one-of-a-kind display is more than a decoration—it's a piece of golfing history.
Don’t miss your chance to own a remarkable tribute to one of the sport’s most celebrated champions!
Starting Bid: $750
Estimated Value: $5000
Jay Geeker Original Pop Art – Toronto Blue Jays Canvas
$350
Starting bid
Bring the energy and spirit of the Toronto Blue Jays to life with this one-of-a-kind custom-made canvas by celebrated artist Jay Geeker!
Known for his polished yet playful style, this 24" x 24" artwork features vivid saturated colours and bold, clean lines that perfectly capture the essence of pop art.
Crafted on a striking white background, this 1 of 1 masterpiece is a true collector’s item, embodying timeless creativity and the passion of the Blue Jays community. Jay Geeker’s fascination with the pop art movement is evident in every detail, making this artwork a vibrant addition to any home or office.
Whether you’re a baseball fan or an art enthusiast, this inspiring piece is a must-have for those young at heart and those who appreciate the fusion of sport and art.
Item Details:
Dimensions: 24" x 24"
Medium: Custom-made canvas
Edition: 1 of 1
Let this exclusive piece become the highlight of your collection!
Starting Bid: $200
Estimated Value: $1200
Artage Exclusive Fine Art Portrait Session
$400
Starting bid
Capture timeless memories with this luxurious portrait session package from Artage Portraits, known for exceptional artistry and attention to detail.
This exclusive experience is designed to create stunning, one-of-a-kind luxury fine artwork that celebrates your family in a way that’s uniquely yours.
Package Includes:
*A $3000 gift certificate toward a luxury portrait sitting
*A 14” fine art portrait with Artage’s award-winning photographers ready to adorn your home with cherished memories.
*A personalized, one-of-a-kind experience that’s as enjoyable as the final masterpiece.
Artage Portraits specializes in creating breathtaking art pieces that stand the test of time. Their commitment to quality ensures that every detail is tailored to your family’s story, making this package an unforgettable opportunity.
Starting Bid: $200
Estimated Value: $3000
Don’t miss this chance to own a meaningful, timeless treasure that celebrates the ones you love most!
Experience Elegance at Sotto Sotto
$200
Starting bid
Indulge in the epitome of upscale dining at Sotto Sotto, nestled in the heart of Avenue Road. Renowned for its intimate ambiance and exceptional Italian cuisine, Sotto Sotto offers an unforgettable culinary experience that blends tradition with sophistication.
From handmade pasta and succulent seafood to expertly prepared mains, every dish is a celebration of authentic Italian flavours. Complement your meal with a glass from their carefully curated wine list, featuring some of the finest selections from Italy and beyond.
Whether it’s a romantic evening, a special celebration, or simply a desire for exquisite dining, Sotto Sotto promises to make every moment extraordinary. The warm, inviting atmosphere and impeccable service ensure a memorable experience worthy of Toronto’s finest culinary standards.
Perfect For: Upscale dinners, romantic evenings, and celebrations.
Dress to impress and savour the magic of Sotto Sotto—where fine dining meets timeless Italian tradition.
Indulge at One Restaurant in Yorkville
$25
Starting bid
Located in the luxurious Hazelton Hotel, ONE Restaurant offers a sophisticated dining experience that perfectly balances elegance and modernity. Helmed by renowned chef Mark McEwan, this culinary gem is a staple of Yorkville's vibrant dining scene, offering an exquisite menu inspired by global flavours and seasonal ingredients.
From mouthwatering seafood and perfectly cooked steaks to innovative vegetarian dishes, every plate is a masterpiece of taste and presentation. The beautifully designed space, with its chic interior and stunning patio, creates the ideal atmosphere for a refined evening out, whether for a romantic dinner or a high-profile business meeting.
Pair your meal with selections from their extensive wine list or handcrafted cocktails for an elevated dining experience that will linger in your memory.
Perfect For: Upscale dining, special occasions, or simply indulging in the best of Toronto’s culinary offerings.
Step into the world of ONE Restaurant and discover why it remains one of the city's most iconic dining destinations.
Cold Front || Original mixed media by Adam Jarvis
$500
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty of compassion and the enduring strength of motherhood with Cold Front, an original mixed media masterpiece by acclaimed artist Adam Jarvis. This one-of-a-kind piece serves as a heartfelt tribute to loving mothers—their compassion, understanding, and the light they bring to the world.
Details:
Title: Cold Front
Artist: Adam Jarvis
Medium: Mixed media
Theme: A celebration of maternal love and strength
Through bold textures, dynamic colors, and intricate layering, Cold Front evokes a sense of warmth and resilience that resonates deeply with its viewers. Perfect for art enthusiasts and collectors alike, this artwork is not just a visual centrepiece—it’s an emotional journey and a testament to the power of love.
Starting Bid: $200
Estimated Value: Priceless
Bring this stunning piece into your home and honour the compassion and strength that inspires us all. Bid now to own this extraordinary tribute!
