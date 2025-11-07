Foundations of a Strong Community: Housing, Affordability & Local Solutions - A Night of Giving, Dinner & Conversation

Be part of a powerful and inspiring night dedicated to making a real difference in our community.





With your $150 ticket, you’ll enjoy an unforgettable evening while directly supporting local initiatives focused on housing affordability, food security, homelessness, and community support services.

Your ticket includes:

• Access to a thoughtfully curated fundraising event

• A Prime dinner, Beverages and music

• Insightful talks from community leaders and guest speakers

• The opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals committed to giving back

• Support for impactful organizations





✨ Join us for an evening of purpose, connection, and impact—where your presence truly helps change lives.