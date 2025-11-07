Foundations of a Strong Community: Housing, Affordability & Local Solutions - A Night of Giving, Dinner & Conversation

About this event
London, ON N6K 5R2, Canada
Be part of a powerful and inspiring night dedicated to making a real difference in our community.
With your $150 ticket, you’ll enjoy an unforgettable evening while directly supporting local initiatives focused on housing affordability, food security, homelessness, and community support services.
Your ticket includes:
• Access to a thoughtfully curated fundraising event
• A Prime dinner, Beverages and music
• Insightful talks from community leaders and guest speakers
• The opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals committed to giving back
• Support for impactful organizations
✨ Join us for an evening of purpose, connection, and impact—where your presence truly helps change lives.
🎟️ You will Get:
1. Premium Table (8 Guests)
2. Brand Visibility (Before & During Event)
3. On-Stage Recognition
4. Social Media Exposure
Bring your colleagues, clients, friends, or family together for an inspiring and meaningful evening.
By reserving a table of 8, you not only enjoy a premium group experience, but you also play a significant role in supporting local initiatives that address housing affordability, food insecurity, homelessness, and community well-being.
This option is perfect for businesses looking to host clients, teams wanting to give back, or groups of friends who want to make a difference—together.
Your table includes:
• Reserved seating for 8 guests
• A three-course dinner and beverages
• An opportunity to connect with community leaders and changemakers
• Direct support for impactful local charities
✨ Make it a night of purpose, connection, and generosity—because giving back is even more powerful when shared.
Even if you’re unable to join us in person, you can still make a meaningful impact.
By selecting this $50 donation option, you are directly supporting local initiatives that address some of our community’s most pressing challenges—housing affordability, food insecurity, homelessness, youth development, and support for vulnerable populations.
Your generosity helps charities to continue their vital work and expand their reach to those who need it most.
Every contribution matters. Every dollar makes a difference.
💙 Thank you for standing with us and helping build a stronger, more compassionate community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!