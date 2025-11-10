An Evening with Lazarus Lake. In honour of Vince Perdue

Hosted by
About this event
3rd Floor
Enjoy a lively presentation from the master himself, followed by a dynamic Q&A session. A great opportunity to get to know the mastermind behind the Barkley Marathons and the Backyard Ultra format.
A tax receipt for $65 will be issued.
The main event will begin at 7:30PM and be hosted in the auditorium.
The VIP experience gives you access to the presentation and Q&A session. Broaden the experience by spending some one-on-one time with Lazarus and the opportunity to get a selfie with our local and a global legend.
A tax receipt for $80 will be issued.
The VIP Event will begin at 6:30PM and be hosted in the "Au Pied Du Rocher" lounge, followed by the main event in the Auditorium.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!