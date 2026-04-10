A Night with ORENDA

About this event
Includes entry to the Orenda evening at Alloy, featuring a curated cocktail-style gathering with thoughtful bites, refreshments, and meaningful conversation.
This is a chance to connect, hear more about the work happening within Orenda, and be part of a room that’s intentionally brought together.
Can’t make it in person but still want to support the work?
This option allows you to contribute directly to Orenda’s programs, including helping send girls to camp and expand access to spaces where youth feel seen, heard, and supported.
Your support makes a tangible impact.
$
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