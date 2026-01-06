Tamil Heritage Month & Thai Pongal Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
Click here for membership renewal
Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Click here for membership renewal
Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Click here for membership renewal
Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Click here for membership.
Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association
This cost is only for food and Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities are free.
Click here for membership.
Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association
This cost is only for food and Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities are free.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!