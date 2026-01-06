Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association

Hosted by

Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association

About this event

Tamil Heritage Month & Thai Pongal Celebration

5204 50 Ave

Beaumont, AB T4X 1E3, Canada

Under 5 Years
Free

Click here for membership renewal

Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Members ( 5-12 Years)
Free

Click here for membership renewal

Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Members ( 12 + Years)
Free

Click here for membership renewal

Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Non Member ( 5-12 Years)
$15

Click here for membership.

Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association

This cost is only for food and Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities are free.

Non Member (12 + Years)
$15

Click here for membership.

Memberships - Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association

This cost is only for food and Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities are free.

Add a donation for Edmonton Tamil Cultural Association

$

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