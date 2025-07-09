Andréane Leclerc — Contortion: opening, amplitude and spinal movement

372 Sainte-Catherine O

Montréal, QC H3B 1A2, Canada

Full week — Andréane Leclerc
$95

Sept. 8 to 12, 2025 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Monday only — Andréane Leclerc
$28

Sept. 8 2025 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Tuesday only — Andréane Leclerc
$28

Sept. 9 2025 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Wednesday only — Andréane Leclerc
$28

Sept. 10 2025 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Thursday only — Andréane Leclerc
$28

Sept. 11 2025 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Friday only — Andréane Leclerc
$28

Sept. 12 2025 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Waiting list — Andréane Leclerc
Free

This ticket doesn't guarantee a spot in the workshop. We'll contact the waiting list only if the workshop is full and spots open up.

Add a donation for Studio 303

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!