Ankara Day 2026 Vendor Ticket

About this event
⚠️Added $25 Cleaning Fees will be refunded if your booth is certified clean after the event.
✅Full access to the event venue to showcase your cuisine, food and pastries.
✅Nonstop foot traffic and sales with hundreds of attendees, your food won’t go unnoticed.
⚠️Added $25 Cleaning Fees will be refunded if your booth is certified clean after the event.
✅Full access to the event venue to showcase your products and services
✅Nonstop foot traffic and sales with hundreds of attendees, your business won’t go unnoticed.
Vendors who promote ahead attract more traffic, sell out faster, and gain repeat customers at Africa Market Festival.
For more info, contact (306) 261-1264
Vendors who promote ahead attract more traffic, sell out faster, and gain repeat customers at Africa Market Festival.
For more info, contact (306) 261-1264
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