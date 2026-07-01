YXE- AFRICA MARKET FESTIVAL INCORPORATED

Hosted by

YXE- AFRICA MARKET FESTIVAL INCORPORATED

About this event

Ankara Day 2026 Vendor Ticket

414 Avenue B S

Saskatoon, SK S7M 5G9, Canada

Food Vendor Ticket $100 + $25 Cleaning Fee (To be Refunded)
$120

⚠️Added $25 Cleaning Fees will be refunded if your booth is certified clean after the event.


✅Full access to the event venue to showcase your cuisine, food and pastries.


✅Nonstop foot traffic and sales with hundreds of attendees, your food won’t go unnoticed.

Vendor Ticket (Not for Food Vendors) $100 + $25 Cleaning Fee
$100

⚠️Added $25 Cleaning Fees will be refunded if your booth is certified clean after the event.


✅Full access to the event venue to showcase your products and services


✅Nonstop foot traffic and sales with hundreds of attendees, your business won’t go unnoticed.

Special Media Publicity For all Vendors (Add ons)
$30

Vendors who promote ahead attract more traffic, sell out faster, and gain repeat customers at Africa Market Festival.


For more info, contact (306) 261-1264

Special Media Publicity For all Vendors (Add ons) (Copy)
$30

Vendors who promote ahead attract more traffic, sell out faster, and gain repeat customers at Africa Market Festival.


For more info, contact (306) 261-1264

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