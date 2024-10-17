Annapolis Valley Honour Choir Winter Concert 2024 "It Feels New"

This ticket is for the video link from Saturday, December 7th, 2:00 pm "livestream". A link to watch the performance from the comfort of your home will be sent to you to enjoy throughout the holidays and will be available to watch until January 4, 2025.

This ticket is for the video link from Saturday, December 7th, 2:00 pm "livestream". A link to watch the performance from the comfort of your home will be sent to you to enjoy throughout the holidays and will be available to watch until January 4, 2025.

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