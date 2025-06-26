Anne Shirley Theatre Company's Silent Auction

Escape to Somerset Lakeside Resort, a charming retreat nestled on the serene shores of Lake Paudash in Bancroft, Ontario. Just off Highway 28, Somerset offers breathtaking views, warm hospitality, lakeside relaxation, and a top-notch restaurant that will leave you raving. This $300 gift card is your ticket to a peaceful getaway or adventurous weekend in cottage country.
🧺 Rideau Lakes Basket
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of the Rideau Lakes region with this curated local basket! It includes:
A $50 gift card to The Cove Inn, known for its fine dining, cozy lakeside atmosphere, and vibrant live music.
Two $25 gift cards to Bastard Coffee House, a quirky gem serving up locally-sourced eats and delicious drinks.
Four custom t-shirts from Locks & Lakes Vinyl Shop, customizable for any occasion
🎭 Anne Shirley Theatre Company Bundle
$30
Starting bid
Support student theatre with this exclusive ASTC fan pack!
Season’s Pass: Two tickets—one to our annual play and one to our spring musical.
Anne Shirley Merch: Includes a cozy t-shirt, a long sleeve shirt, and a premium quarter zip—perfect for repping your love of the arts year-round.
🧀 Artisanal Charcuterie Package
$20
Starting bid
Perfect for the foodie or entertainer in your life! This package features a handcrafted wooden charcuterie board (29” x 9.5”) from Locks & Lakes Woodworking, paired with a selection of delicious homemade preserves including pickled beets, crunchy pickles, and fresh salsa.
🎨 Original Watercolour by Sarah Kilby
$20
Starting bid
Take home a stunning original 12x9" watercolour painting of Ontario scenery by local artist Sarah Kilby. A beautiful piece that captures the tranquil spirit of the province—perfect for any art lover’s wall.
💄 Aloette Skincare & Makeup Basket
$40
Starting bid
Refresh your skincare routine with a luxury basket of Aloette skincare and makeup products, suitable for all skin types. This basket includes a variety of items to cleanse, hydrate, and beautify—feel good in your skin!
🍬 Candy Funhouse Basket
$20
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this delicious candy basket from Candy Funhouse! Packed with an assortment of fun treats, it’s perfect for sharing—or keeping all to yourself.
📸 Nikki Leigh Photography Session
$50
Starting bid
Capture life’s special moments with a professional photoshoot by Nikki Leigh Photography, a talented Georgetown-based photographer known for her warm, natural portraits. Great for couples, families, grads, or anyone in need of updated headshots! Win a 30 minute photoshoot anywhere in Georgetown or within a 15 km radius.
📖 The Weary Carry On – Signed Copy by Bowman Wilker
$15
Starting bid
Take home a signed copy of The Weary Carry On by acclaimed author Bowman Wilker. This poignant and beautifully written novel explores themes of resilience, memory, and the quiet strength we carry through life’s hardest moments. A perfect addition to any bookshelf—whether you’re an avid reader or a lover of Canadian literature.
🍺 Brewery Gift Cards
$15
Starting bid
Relax with a cold one from Furnace Room Brewery in Halton Hills ($30) and a 100 Acre Brewery in Peterborough ($20). This gift card gives you access to locally brewed beer and hearty eats from some of the most loved spots.
🎨 Handmade by Kate Basket 🎨
$15
Starting bid
Bring a touch of handmade charm into your life with this delightful basket created by Kate. This set features beautiful accessories and stationery for everyday joy:
• Hotel-style keychain
• Round acrylic keychain
• 4 fun sticker packs
• 2 elegant acrylic bookmarks
• 3 musical-themed bookmarks
• 2 pairs of stylish earrings
Perfect for gifting—or keeping for yourself as a special treat!
✨ Creative Generations 2.0 Basket
$20
Starting bid
Dive into the joy of handmade artistry with this vibrant basket from Creative Generations 2.0. Perfect for lovers of cozy and practical crafts, it includes:
• 3 adorable crochet plushies
• 1 stylish crochet purse
• 2 reusable water bottles
• 2 crochet scrunchies
• 2 versatile wristlets
• 3 soft crochet washcloths.
Treat yourself or find unique gifts for friends and family—all while supporting a great cause!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!