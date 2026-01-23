Annie Bloch – Les Vespérales de l'orgue du Sacré-Cœur

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About this event
General Admission
Reduced rate for students, artists, underemployed, or other low-income individuals (no ID or proof required).
You appreciate Les Vespérales and would like to make an additional contribution to support the series. Your contribution goes directly toward supporting artist fees and the maintenance of the Sacré-Cœur pipe organ.
You wish to support our mission and ensure the sustainability of Les Vespérales. Your contribution goes directly toward supporting artist fees and the maintenance of the Sacré-Cœur pipe organ.
Les Vespérales is a concert series open to all, and you are welcome to join us regardless of your financial capacity, no questions asked.
$
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