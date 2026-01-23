Concours international d'orgue du Canada

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Concours international d'orgue du Canada

About this event

Annie Bloch – Les Vespérales de l'orgue du Sacré-Cœur

1471 Rue Ontario E

Montréal, QC H2L 1S3, Canada

Regular Ticket
$15

General Admission

Student/Artist/Underemployed
$8

Reduced rate for students, artists, underemployed, or other low-income individuals (no ID or proof required).

"Solidarity" Ticket
$25

You appreciate Les Vespérales and would like to make an additional contribution to support the series. Your contribution goes directly toward supporting artist fees and the maintenance of the Sacré-Cœur pipe organ.

"Patron" Ticket
$50

You wish to support our mission and ensure the sustainability of Les Vespérales. Your contribution goes directly toward supporting artist fees and the maintenance of the Sacré-Cœur pipe organ.

"Discovery" Ticket (PWYC)
Pay what you can

Les Vespérales is a concert series open to all, and you are welcome to join us regardless of your financial capacity, no questions asked.

Add a donation for Concours international d'orgue du Canada

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