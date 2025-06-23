eventClosed

Anniversary Celebration

750 Coronation Blvd

Cambridge, ON N1R 8E3, Canada

Admission
CA$200

This ticket ensures you'll be joining us for this fabulous event.


**Please note, Lisaard & Innisfree Hospice is not charged any processing fees on this platform. Please under the drop-down menu, choose 'other' and enter $0. 100% of the funds are paid to Lisaard & Innisfree Hospice

Purchase a Table
CA$1,600
Get your group of 8 people together and purchase a table to ensure you can all sit together.


