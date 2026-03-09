1st Annual Alumni Weekend

Directly supporting our JarJar's Kids program, participate in a race across the camp through a number of our activities and more!

This event requires a team of 4 - each member can sign up individually or register your whole team by purchasing 4 tickets now.

Win points in advance by fundraising additional support for the program!





More information will be provided via email after you sign up!





Children are welcome to be part of the team! If you feel they are too young however, childcare will be available during the event - See childcare ticket below to let us know you're interested