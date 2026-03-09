1st Annual Alumni Weekend

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About this event
$
Includes Fireside and Campfire after the Fundraising dinner on May 29th.
Fireside - 9:00pm
Campfire - 10:00pm
Free to attend - Just let us know you're coming!
Childcare will be available during Fireside - See childcare ticket below to let us know you're interested
Want to remember the full camp experience? Stay overnight in our cabins!
Cost per person
Includes Breakfast, Lunch, and BBQ Dinner, as well as morning Fireside, casual activities (does NOT include Fun4Fun challenge), and the evening homecoming game.
9:30am - 7:00pm
Cost per person
Childcare will be available during various events - See childcare ticket below to let us know you're interested
Includes breakfast, morning firesude, and event kickoff!
Breakfast - 9:00am
Event Kickoff - 10:30am
Morning Fireside - 11:00am
Cost per person
Childcare will be available during Fireside - See childcare ticket below to let us know you're interested
Includes Lunch and casual activities (does NOT include Fun4Fun ticket)
Lunch - 12:00pm
Activities Open - 1:00pm
Cost per person
Directly supporting our JarJar's Kids program, participate in a race across the camp through a number of our activities and more!
This event requires a team of 4 - each member can sign up individually or register your whole team by purchasing 4 tickets now.
Win points in advance by fundraising additional support for the program!
More information will be provided via email after you sign up!
Children are welcome to be part of the team! If you feel they are too young however, childcare will be available during the event - See childcare ticket below to let us know you're interested
Includes the BBQ Tailgate Dinner and the evening homecoming game (Annihilation and soccer!)
Game kickoff: 4:30pm
Dinner: 5:30pm
Cost per person
A seperate game for children will be happening in the gym.
Childcare will be available during Fireside (Friday night and Saturday morning), as well as during the Fun4Fun challenge (Saturday afternoon).
There will be a $5 per kid per hour charge (pay later).
By adding this option to your cart you are indicating you are interested in childcare and will be contacted by our team to discuss your families needs!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!