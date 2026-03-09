Camp Chestermere Association
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Camp Chestermere Association

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Camp Chestermere Association

About this event

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1st Annual Alumni Weekend

1041 E Lakeview Rd

Chestermere, AB T1X 1R2, Canada

Add a donation for Camp Chestermere Association

$

Friday Night Ticket
Free

Includes Fireside and Campfire after the Fundraising dinner on May 29th.

Fireside - 9:00pm

Campfire - 10:00pm

Free to attend - Just let us know you're coming!


Childcare will be available during Fireside - See childcare ticket below to let us know you're interested

Stay Overnight
$30

Want to remember the full camp experience? Stay overnight in our cabins!


Cost per person

General Admission Ticket
$25

Includes Breakfast, Lunch, and BBQ Dinner, as well as morning Fireside, casual activities (does NOT include Fun4Fun challenge), and the evening homecoming game.

9:30am - 7:00pm


Cost per person


Childcare will be available during various events - See childcare ticket below to let us know you're interested

Morning Ticket
$10

Includes breakfast, morning firesude, and event kickoff!

Breakfast - 9:00am

Event Kickoff - 10:30am

Morning Fireside - 11:00am


Cost per person


Childcare will be available during Fireside - See childcare ticket below to let us know you're interested

Afternoon Ticket
$10

Includes Lunch and casual activities (does NOT include Fun4Fun ticket)


Lunch - 12:00pm

Activities Open - 1:00pm


Cost per person

Fun4Fun Challenge
$25

Directly supporting our JarJar's Kids program, participate in a race across the camp through a number of our activities and more!

This event requires a team of 4 - each member can sign up individually or register your whole team by purchasing 4 tickets now.

Win points in advance by fundraising additional support for the program!


More information will be provided via email after you sign up!


Children are welcome to be part of the team! If you feel they are too young however, childcare will be available during the event - See childcare ticket below to let us know you're interested

Evening Ticket
$10

Includes the BBQ Tailgate Dinner and the evening homecoming game (Annihilation and soccer!)


Game kickoff: 4:30pm

Dinner: 5:30pm


Cost per person


A seperate game for children will be happening in the gym.

Childcare
Free

Childcare will be available during Fireside (Friday night and Saturday morning), as well as during the Fun4Fun challenge (Saturday afternoon).


There will be a $5 per kid per hour charge (pay later).


By adding this option to your cart you are indicating you are interested in childcare and will be contacted by our team to discuss your families needs!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!