Annual Bill Georgas Memorial Golf Day

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318494 Grey Rd 1, Owen Sound
9 left!
Includes up to 4 Golf Foursomes. Signage at 1st hole, Clubhouse, Pro Shop and on Carts. Media Recognition and Sponsorship Plaque.
Includes 2 Golf Foursomes. Signage at 10th hole, Clubhouse, Pro Shop and on Carts. Media Recognition and Sponsorship Plaque.
Includes 1 Golf Foursomes. Signage at Clubhouse, Pro Shop and on golf course. Media Recognition.
$
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