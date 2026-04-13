Rotary Club Of Owen Sound

Hosted by

Rotary Club Of Owen Sound

About this event

Annual Bill Georgas Memorial Golf Day

Legacy Ridge Golf Club

318494 Grey Rd 1, Owen Sound

Individual Golfers
$200
Register a Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Platinum Corporate Sponsorship Package $5000
Pay what you can

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes up to 4 Golf Foursomes. Signage at 1st hole, Clubhouse, Pro Shop and on Carts. Media Recognition and Sponsorship Plaque.

Gold Corporate Sponsorship Package $2000
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 2 Golf Foursomes. Signage at 10th hole, Clubhouse, Pro Shop and on Carts. Media Recognition and Sponsorship Plaque.

Silver Corporate Sponsorship Package $1000
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 1 Golf Foursomes. Signage at Clubhouse, Pro Shop and on golf course. Media Recognition.

Add a donation for Rotary Club Of Owen Sound

$

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