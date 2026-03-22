Annual Camp 5K Family Fun Day

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About this event
Join us for all the fun of Camp 5K without hitting the course. This ticket includes access to all event games, activities, entertainment, and community fun throughout the day. Guests will also receive water and a snack to enjoy while taking in the event atmosphere.
Perfect for families, younger participants, or anyone looking for a fun and inclusive challenge. This ticket includes full access to all Camp 5K games and activities, entry to our designated accessible 1KM walk/run route, water, and a snack.
Take on the full Camp 5K experience with our signature 5KM route. This ticket includes full access to all games, activities, and entertainment, entry to the designated 5KM walk/run course, water, and a snack.
Children under 10 years old can enjoy access to all of the event activities, games, and entertainment, as well as either the 1km or 5km route if accompanied by a gaurdian. They will also get a water, and a snack.
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