Annual Ceremonial Review and Banquet Silent Auction





Get ready for the biggest celebration in Canadian football! Bid on two tickets to the 2026 Grey Cup in Calgary, where the energy, excitement, and unforgettable halftime entertainment come together for one incredible championship event.

Join thousands of passionate fans as the top teams in the CFL battle for the Grey Cup in one of Canada’s most vibrant host cities. Whether you’re a lifelong football fan or simply looking for an unforgettable experience, this is your chance to be part of one of the country’s premier sporting events.

Package Includes:

Two tickets to the 2026 Grey Cup in Calgary

An unforgettable live championship atmosphere

Bragging rights for attending Canada’s biggest football event

Don’t miss your opportunity to score this amazing experience — place your bid and get ready for Grey Cup excitement!





Value estimated at $400. Donated by Argos Investments