Annual Ceremonial Review and Banquet Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Get ready for the biggest celebration in Canadian football! Bid on two tickets to the 2026 Grey Cup in Calgary, where the energy, excitement, and unforgettable halftime entertainment come together for one incredible championship event.
Join thousands of passionate fans as the top teams in the CFL battle for the Grey Cup in one of Canada’s most vibrant host cities. Whether you’re a lifelong football fan or simply looking for an unforgettable experience, this is your chance to be part of one of the country’s premier sporting events.
Package Includes:
Don’t miss your opportunity to score this amazing experience — place your bid and get ready for Grey Cup excitement!
Value estimated at $400. Donated by Argos Investments
Starting bid
Take your passion for aviation to new heights with this exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Mount Royal University!
This incredible package includes:
Perfect for aspiring pilots, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a truly unforgettable adventure, this package offers a rare opportunity to experience the excitement of flight both on the ground and in the air.
See what it takes to train the next generation of aviators, test your skills in the simulator, and then soar above Calgary with an unforgettable one-hour flight experience.
Bid high and prepare for takeoff!
Value estimated at $350. Donated by Dave McLean
Starting bid
Gain peace of mind and protect what matters most with this valuable Complete Estate Planning Package for Two, professionally prepared by Blue Sky Legal Group.
This package is designed to help you and your partner organize your affairs and plan for the future with confidence. Estate planning is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your loved ones and ensure your wishes are clearly documented.
Bid with confidence on this practical and meaningful package for two!
Value estimated at $1,000. Donated by Blue Sky Legal Group
Starting bid
Enjoy great food, refreshing drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere with this $100 gift certificate to Original Joe’s in Aspen Landing!
Whether you’re planning a casual lunch, date night, family dinner, or a night out with friends, Original Joe’s is known for its delicious menu, friendly service, and relaxed dining experience. From burgers and steaks to fresh salads and signature favorites, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Treat yourself or someone special to a memorable dining experience at one of Calgary’s favorite neighborhood restaurants.
Donated by Original Joe's Aspen Landing
Starting bid
Take to the skies with an unforgettable one-hour discovery flight at Springbank Air Training College!
Perfect for aspiring pilots, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a unique adventure, this incredible experience offers a firsthand introduction to the world of flight. Under the guidance of a qualified instructor, the winning bidder will experience the excitement of flying while learning the basics of aircraft operation and aviation.
Enjoy breathtaking views, hands-on learning, and the thrill of being in the pilot’s seat during this memorable aviation experience.
Bid high and prepare for takeoff!
Value estimated at $250. Donated by Springbank Air Training College
Starting bid
You are bidding on four (4) General Admission tickets to the Cold Lake Air Show, valid for Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 4 Wing / CFB Cold Lake in Cold Lake, Alberta.
Experience two action-packed days of thrilling aerial performances, jaw-dropping aerobatics, and unforgettable performances featuring the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and additional military and civilian performers. Enjoy static aircraft displays, family-friendly activities, food vendors, and the electric atmosphere of one of Canada’s premier air shows.
General Admission tickets provide access to the fully licensed show grounds and designated general viewing areas.
For full event details or to purchase additional tickets (note: children 12 and under are free but still require a ticket for entry), visit coldlakeairshow.com.
NO CASH VALUE. NO RETURNS. NO EXCHANGES.
The Cold Lake Air Show is one of the last opportunities to see the Canadian Forces Snowbirds flying their iconic CT-114!
Value estimated at $360. Donated by Cold Lake Air Show
Starting bid
Adventure awaits with this $100 gift certificate to Kananaskis Outfitters!
Kananaskis Outfitters offers unforgettable outdoor experiences and equipment rentals for adventurers of all skill levels. If you’re looking to explore the mountains, this gift certificate can be used toward a wide variety of rentals and guided activities.
Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, families, or anyone ready to experience the beauty of the Canadian Rockies, this is your opportunity to create lasting memories in one of Alberta’s most spectacular destinations.
Donated by Kananaskis Outfitters
Starting bid
Discover the history, adventure, and breathtaking landscapes of Alberta’s Badlands with this exciting family experience package including:
Step back millions of years as you explore incredible dinosaur fossils and interactive exhibits at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller. Then continue your adventure with a guided train experience at the historic Atlas Coal Mine, where you’ll uncover Alberta’s rich mining heritage and enjoy a unique journey through the Badlands landscape.
Perfect for families, history buffs, dinosaur lovers, and adventure seekers alike, this package offers a memorable getaway filled with discovery and fun.
Value estimated at $100. Donated by Royal Tyrrell Museum and Atlas Coal Mine
Starting bid
Family Membership at The Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary provides year round unlimited access to exhibits detailing Western's Canada aviation history. It offers an affordable and educational experience for all ages.
Includes:
Value estimated at $80. Donated by Hangar Flight Museum
Starting bid
Experience the peaceful thrill of soaring through the skies with a Glider Familiarization Flight from Central Alberta Gliding Club in Red Deer County!
This unforgettable aviation adventure offers the winning bidder a unique opportunity to experience silent, engine-free flight while taking in breathtaking views from above. Guided by an experienced glider pilot, you’ll learn the basics of gliding and discover the incredible sensation of flying on natural air currents.
Value estimated at $250. Donated by Central Alberta Gliding Club
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of aviation with a Intro Flight for 3 people from the Calgary Flying Club! *Weight restrictions apply
Perfect for aspiring pilots, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a unique adventure, this experience offers a firsthand introduction to the world of flying. Accompanied by a qualified flight instructor, the winning bidder will enjoy an unforgettable flight while learning the basics of aircraft operation and flight training.
See Calgary and the surrounding landscape from a whole new perspective!
Value estimated at $250. Donated by Calgary Flying Club
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of aviation with a Intro Flight for 3 people from the Calgary Flying Club! *Weight restrictions apply
Perfect for aspiring pilots, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a unique adventure, this experience offers a firsthand introduction to the world of flying. Accompanied by a qualified flight instructor, the winning bidder will enjoy an unforgettable flight while learning the basics of aircraft operation and flight training.
See Calgary and the surrounding landscape from a whole new perspective!
Value estimated at $250. Donated by Calgary Flying Club
Starting bid
Embark on an exhilarating sailing adventure with Captain Bruce Tannas, a member of the SSC and local realtor.
Sail across the serene waters of Sylan Lake, where his passion and expertise will elevate this unique summer experience.
Value: priceless. Donated by Bruce Tannas
Starting bid
Calling all daredevils! This next bid is for you.
Dave “life looks better upside down” McLean, SSC member, will take the winner on an electrifying acrobatic flight packed with adrenaline-pumping maneuvers over Springbank.
You’ll be the envy of all your friends, regaling them with tales of an unforgettable ride through the sky.
Value: priceless. Donated by Dave McLean
Starting bid
Exciting Backstage Tour for 4 people at the Southern Alberta Jubilee! Discover the captivating magic behind the scenes with a private tour led by Craig Spallin. Witness the extraordinary efforts that transform productions, musicals, and performances into unforgettable experiences. This is an opportunity that few will ever have the chance to enjoy, so don't miss out!
Fine print:
1 hour long tour.
- Late June or early July. Exact date and time will be set with the winning bidder.
- Should be comfortable with walking and standing at heights. The tour can be amended to not include heights, but will be slightly shorter.
- Tour will occur on a theatre “Dark Day”, which means the stage will be empty and no show will be on the stage or in the building.
Value: priceless. Donated by Craig Spallin
Starting bid
Try the biggest & best Calgary paintball facility, with 116 acres & 22 courses for private sessions. It offers paintball, airsoft and other activities, including ax throwing and combat archery tag.
Enjoy Two $50 gift certificates, limit One per group per day. Pre-booking required.
Donated by Capture the Flag
Starting bid
Try the biggest & best Calgary paintball facility, with 116 acres & 22 courses for private sessions. It offers paintball, airsoft and other activities, including ax throwing and combat archery tag.
Enjoy Two $50 gift certificates, limit One per group per day. Pre-booking required.
Donated by Capture the Flag
Starting bid
Gather your friends and enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment just west of Calgary!
Start the night at Cochrane Lanes with two gift certificates, each valid for one lane of bowling for one hour, including shoe rentals for up to six people. Whether you're aiming for strikes or simply enjoying some friendly competition, bowling is the perfect way to kick off a great night out.
Then head to LaunchPad Golf in Harmony and continue the fun with a $90 gift card. Experience a modern twist on the driving range with interactive golf games, great food and drinks, and a vibrant social atmosphere. No golf experience is required—LaunchPad is designed for everyone, from first-time swingers to seasoned golfers.
Value estimated at $155. Donated by Cochrane Lane and Launchpad
Starting bid
Perfect for families, friends, or a group outing, this package includes two certificates for one hour of open play bowling at Chinook Bowladromew, each complete with four pairs of shoe rentals. While you're enjoying the action on the lanes, refuel with a 60 oz jug of pop and your choice of a delicious pizza or hot dogs, plus two orders of fries to share.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a great time together, this package delivers food, fun, and friendly competition all in one exciting outing.
Value estimated at $200. Donated by Chinook Bowladrome
Starting bid
Treat your family or your friends to a day of mini golf followed by a delicious meal in the heart of Calgary!
Enjoy a Family Mini Golf Package at WinSport, where you'll putt your way through a fun and challenging course with spectacular views and plenty of laughs along the way. It's the perfect activity for all ages to enjoy together. Mini golf package expires October 31, 2026.
After your round, head to Tops Pizza on 4th Street and enjoy a tasty meal with four $50 coupons toward food, giving you plenty of opportunities to share handcrafted pizzas, appetizers, and family favorites.
Value estimated at $260. Donated by Winsport and Tops
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