The Vancouver West Pentecostals Church

Hosted by

The Vancouver West Pentecostals Church

About this event

VWC/SCC Annual Church Campout

26625 Apostolic Way

Hope, BC V0X 1L3, Canada

Adult Registration
$20

Adult Registration

Child Registration
$10

Registration cost for children ages 4-11

Lodge Room
$25

Price is per person. You will put in a room with 2-3 other people. Please send rooming requests to [email protected]. We will try to accommodate requests, but will need to ensure space is optimized.

Cabin
$200

The cabin accommodates 4 guests and will be first come, first serve.

Duplex 1
$25

Price is per person. Duplex has washroom and small kitchen.

Duplex 2
$25

Price is per person. Duplex has washroom and small kitchen.

Dorms
$25

Price is person. Youth or singles only. Dorms will only be opened if absolutely necessary due to the cost of rental. Dorm arrangements will be carefully considered.

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