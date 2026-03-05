VWC/SCC Annual Church Campout

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About this event
Adult Registration
Registration cost for children ages 4-11
Price is per person. You will put in a room with 2-3 other people. Please send rooming requests to [email protected]. We will try to accommodate requests, but will need to ensure space is optimized.
The cabin accommodates 4 guests and will be first come, first serve.
Price is per person. Duplex has washroom and small kitchen.
Price is per person. Duplex has washroom and small kitchen.
Price is person. Youth or singles only. Dorms will only be opened if absolutely necessary due to the cost of rental. Dorm arrangements will be carefully considered.
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