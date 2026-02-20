2026 Annual Coach K Classic Alumni Game's Raffle

About this raffle
One Raffle entry towards an Oak Manor Prize Pack. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards an Oak Manor Prize Pack. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards a Starbucks Gift Basket valued at $100. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards a Starbucks Gift Basket valued at $100. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards a Starbucks Gift Basket valued at $100. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards a Starbucks Gift Basket valued at $100. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards this Brownstone Gift Cerificate. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards this Brownstone Gift Cerificate. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards this Trap Door Gift Certificate, equal to 4 hours of free golf. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards this Trap Door Gift Certificate, equal to 4 hours of free golf. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards this 2026-2027 StFX Basketball seasons pass. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards this 2026-2027 StFX Basketball seasons pass. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards this $150 Cameron's Jewellery Item . Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards this $150 Cameron's Jewellery Item . Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards One Night stay at the Microtel . Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards One Night stay at the Microtel . Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards a Paw Pad Retreat & Spa Gift Basket. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards a Paw Pad Retreat & Spa Gift Basket. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards $100 Kenny's giftcard. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards $100 Kenny's giftcard. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards $50 Giftcard. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards $50 Giftcard. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
One Raffle entry towards StFX Signed X-Men & X-Women Basketball. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
Three Raffle entries towards StFX Signed X-Men & X-Women Basketball. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!
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