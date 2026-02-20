Annual Coach K Classic Alumni Game

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Annual Coach K Classic Alumni Game

About this raffle

2026 Annual Coach K Classic Alumni Game's Raffle

Oak Manor Merchandise Prize Pack
$5

One Raffle entry towards an Oak Manor Prize Pack. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Oak Manor Merchandise Prize Ticket Bundle (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards an Oak Manor Prize Pack. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Starbucks Gift Basket #1 ($100 Value)
$5

One Raffle entry towards a Starbucks Gift Basket valued at $100. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Starbucks Gift Basket #1 Ticket Bundle ($100) (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards a Starbucks Gift Basket valued at $100. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Starbucks Gift Basket #2 ($100)
$5

One Raffle entry towards a Starbucks Gift Basket valued at $100. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Starbucks Gift Basket #2 Ticket Bundle ($100) (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards a Starbucks Gift Basket valued at $100. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Brownstone Gift Certificate ($150)
$5

One Raffle entry towards this Brownstone Gift Cerificate. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Brownstone Gift Certificate Ticket Bundle ($150) (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards this Brownstone Gift Cerificate. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

The Trap Indoor Golf Giftcard ($200)
$5

One Raffle entry towards this Trap Door Gift Certificate, equal to 4 hours of free golf. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Trap Indoor Golf Giftcard Ticket Bundle ($200) (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards this Trap Door Gift Certificate, equal to 4 hours of free golf. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

StFX Basketball 2026-2027 Seasons Pass
$5

One Raffle entry towards this 2026-2027 StFX Basketball seasons pass. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

StFX Basketball 26-27 Season Pass Ticket Bundle (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards this 2026-2027 StFX Basketball seasons pass. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Cameron's Jewellery Item (Valued at $150)
$5

One Raffle entry towards this $150 Cameron's Jewellery Item . Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Cameron's Jewellery $150 Item Ticket Bundle (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards this $150 Cameron's Jewellery Item . Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

One Free Night stay at the Microtel
$5

One Raffle entry towards One Night stay at the Microtel . Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

One Free Night stay at the Microtel Ticket Bundle(3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards One Night stay at the Microtel . Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Paw Pad Retreat & Spa Gift Basket
$5

One Raffle entry towards a Paw Pad Retreat & Spa Gift Basket. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

Paw Pad Retreat & Spa Gift Basket Ticket Bundle (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards a Paw Pad Retreat & Spa Gift Basket. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

$100 Kenny's Giftcard Ticket Bundle (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards $100 Kenny's giftcard. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

$100 Kenny's Giftcard
$5

One Raffle entry towards $100 Kenny's giftcard. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

$50 Maritime Inn/Cafe Giftcard
$5

One Raffle entry towards $50 Giftcard. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

$50 Maritime Inn/Cafe GiftCard Ticket Bundle (3 for $10)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards $50 Giftcard. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

X-Men & X-Women Signed Basketball
$5

One Raffle entry towards StFX Signed X-Men & X-Women Basketball. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

X-Men & X-Women Signed Basketball Ticket Bundle
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three Raffle entries towards StFX Signed X-Men & X-Women Basketball. Draw will be done during the Coach K Classic Basketball game, if you are not in attendance you will receive a message via email to pick up your winnings!

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