2026 Annual AFMA Conference

MEMBERS ONLY PRICE





March 23 & 24





Day One - March 23rd

8 am - 10 am Registration & Networking





10 am- 4:30 pm

Vendor focused guest speaker sessions.

AM The Cooperators - Insurance for Vendors

AM AHS regulations presentation

Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.

PM Guest Speaker -Brad Kotowich: Relationships, Personality and the Art of asking questions.









*Day One ticket does not include the AGM or Evening Mixer.









Day Two - March 24th

8:00 - 10:00 am - Registration & Networking





10:00 am - 4:30 pm

Market Manager focused guest speaker sessions.

AM - Agritourism

AM - Community Development Unit - Smart Grant Seeking: Finding your best Funding Fits with Shari Hansen

Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.

PM - Round table discussion

PM Guest Speaker - Fiduciary Duty and Conflict of Interest with Jennifer Beyer









*Refund policy - Before March 16th full refund less $25 admin fee.

After March 16th - No refunds





*Non-members tickets please contact Tylene: [email protected]