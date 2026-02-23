2026 Annual AFMA Conference

About this event
MEMBERS ONLY PRICE
March 23rd
8 am - 10 am Registration & Networking
10 am- 4:30 pm
Vendor focused guest speaker sessions.
AM The Cooperators - Insurance for Vendors
AM AHS regulations presentation
Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.
PM Guest Speaker -Brad Kotowich: Relationships, Personality and the Art of asking questions.
*Refund policy - Before March 16th full refund less $25 admin fee.
After March 16th - No refunds
*Non-members tickets please contact Tylene: [email protected]
March 23rd - Day One
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
All members welcome to attend!
MEMBERS ONLY PRICE
Day One - AFMA awards and mixer.
Charcuterie snacks included
Cash Bar
*Refund policy - Before March 16th full refund less $25 admin fee.
After March 16th - No refunds
*Non-members tickets please contact Tylene: [email protected]
MEMBERS ONLY PRICE
March 24th
8:00 - 10:00 am - Registration & Networking
10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Market Manager focused guest speaker sessions.
AM - Agritourism
AM - Community Development Unit - Smart Grant Seeking: Finding your best Funding Fits with Shari Hansen
Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.
PM - Round table discussion
Guest Speaker - Fiduciary Duty and Conflict of Interest with Jennifer Beyer
*Refund policy - Before March 16th full refund less $25 admin fee.
After March 16th - No refunds
*Non-members tickets please contact Tylene: [email protected]
MEMBERS ONLY PRICE
March 23 & 24
Day One - March 23rd
8 am - 10 am Registration & Networking
10 am- 4:30 pm
Vendor focused guest speaker sessions.
AM The Cooperators - Insurance for Vendors
AM AHS regulations presentation
Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.
PM Guest Speaker -Brad Kotowich: Relationships, Personality and the Art of asking questions.
*Day One ticket does not include the AGM or Evening Mixer.
Day Two - March 24th
8:00 - 10:00 am - Registration & Networking
10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Market Manager focused guest speaker sessions.
AM - Agritourism
AM - Community Development Unit - Smart Grant Seeking: Finding your best Funding Fits with Shari Hansen
Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.
PM - Round table discussion
PM Guest Speaker - Fiduciary Duty and Conflict of Interest with Jennifer Beyer
*Refund policy - Before March 16th full refund less $25 admin fee.
After March 16th - No refunds
*Non-members tickets please contact Tylene: [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!