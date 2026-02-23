Alberta Farmers' Market Association

Hosted by

Alberta Farmers' Market Association

About this event

2026 Annual AFMA Conference

3310 50 Ave

Red Deer, AB T4N 3X9, Canada

AFMA Conference Day One
$125

MEMBERS ONLY PRICE


March 23rd

8 am - 10 am Registration & Networking

10 am- 4:30 pm

Vendor focused guest speaker sessions.

AM The Cooperators - Insurance for Vendors

AM AHS regulations presentation

Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.

PM Guest Speaker -Brad Kotowich: Relationships, Personality and the Art of asking questions.


*Refund policy - Before March 16th full refund less $25 admin fee.

After March 16th - No refunds


*Non-members tickets please contact Tylene: [email protected]

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Free

March 23rd - Day One

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

All members welcome to attend!

Day One - Evening Mixer
$25

MEMBERS ONLY PRICE


Day One - AFMA awards and mixer.

Charcuterie snacks included

Cash Bar


*Refund policy - Before March 16th full refund less $25 admin fee.

After March 16th - No refunds


*Non-members tickets please contact Tylene: [email protected]

AFMA Conference - Day Two
$125

MEMBERS ONLY PRICE


March 24th

8:00 - 10:00 am - Registration & Networking

10:00 am - 4:30 pm

Market Manager focused guest speaker sessions.

AM - Agritourism

AM - Community Development Unit - Smart Grant Seeking: Finding your best Funding Fits with Shari Hansen

Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.

PM - Round table discussion

Guest Speaker - Fiduciary Duty and Conflict of Interest with Jennifer Beyer


*Refund policy - Before March 16th full refund less $25 admin fee.

After March 16th - No refunds


*Non-members tickets please contact Tylene: [email protected]


AFMA Conference - Both Days
$250

MEMBERS ONLY PRICE


March 23 & 24


Day One - March 23rd

8 am - 10 am Registration & Networking


10 am- 4:30 pm

Vendor focused guest speaker sessions.

AM The Cooperators - Insurance for Vendors

AM AHS regulations presentation

Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.

PM Guest Speaker -Brad Kotowich: Relationships, Personality and the Art of asking questions.



*Day One ticket does not include the AGM or Evening Mixer.



Day Two - March 24th

8:00 - 10:00 am - Registration & Networking


10:00 am - 4:30 pm

Market Manager focused guest speaker sessions.

AM - Agritourism

AM - Community Development Unit - Smart Grant Seeking: Finding your best Funding Fits with Shari Hansen

Mid-morning snacks and lunch included.

PM - Round table discussion

PM Guest Speaker - Fiduciary Duty and Conflict of Interest with Jennifer Beyer



*Refund policy - Before March 16th full refund less $25 admin fee.

After March 16th - No refunds


*Non-members tickets please contact Tylene: [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!