High Tea with Rosamunde at Ralph Connor House

Immerse yourself in Barber's intensely emotional "Adagio for Strings" & Grieg's dramatic String Quartet in G minor, Op.27, performed by Karl Stobbe, Elation Pauls, Élise Lavallée, & Elie Boissinot, in the intimate setting of the historic Ralph Connor House. A striking piece of original art by Shirley Elias will be the silent auction highlight of the afternoon. Afterwards, enjoy a delightful high tea with the Rosamunde team, musicians, & other music-loving supporters!