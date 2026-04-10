Annual Fundraiser: York's Grand Affair

Framed first day cover set and souvenir sheet.





In 1987 Canada will host an International Philatelic Exhibition for the third time. Sponsored by the Royal Philatelic Society and under the patronage of the Fédération internationale de Philatélie, CAPEX 87 will take place from 13 to 21 June in the new Metropolitan Toronto Convention Centre. The Exhibition commemorates the 120th anniversary of Confederation and the centennial of the sponsoring organization, the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada. With a view to promoting philately, especially among youth, Canada Post Corporation will be actively participating in CAPEX 87.





The Corporation will provide a major postal facility, issue commemorative stamps and Official First Day Covers, offer special postal cancellations, and mount unique, exciting historical and philatelic exhibits. The stamp show Toronto's First Post Office as it appears today. Built in 1833 to serve the Town of York, it operated within the British postal service until the establishment of the Canadian Post Office in 1851. With the incorporation of the City of Toronto in 1834 it became Toronto's first post office. Today the building serves as a sub post office and museum. This stamp is the first in a set of four stamps on heritage post offices.





The remaining three stamps, to be issued prior to the opening of CAPEX 87, will feature operating post offices drawn from the more than 140 heritage buildings owned by Canada Post. The stamps, designed by John Mardon of Toronto, are printed in a combination of steel engraving and lithography.





Valued at $25