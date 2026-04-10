Annual Fundraiser: York's Grand Affair

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Starting bid
Two single day admission tickets to the Art Gallery of Ontario.
Tickets expire September 30th, 2026.
Please note some exhibitions may require special tickets, additional fees may apply.
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Arcadia Earth is a multi-sensory journey that combines creative art installations and exciting technology to inspire visitors to take action towards a more sustainable future. This immersive experience showcases the beauty of our planet and the impact of human actions on the environment. Perfect for families, friends, or a unique day out, every visit sparks curiosity and connection to our planet.
All tickets must be redeemed online. The promo code will be valid through September 30, 2026, so guests can redeem their code until then!
Valued at $160
Starting bid
An Artage Portraits pet session features modern studio lighting and the same
meticulous artistry that has served the city’s most prominent families including a
Prime Minister’s family. The finished 10” portrait is crafted in Italy by one of the
world’s leading art labs, and delivered to your home.
Redeemed within three months.
Valued at $995
Starting bid
$50 gift card to use at speakeasy in Old Town Toronto, Bar Cart.
Bar Cart is a vibrant, intimate, and subtly exclusive cocktail lounge crafted for unforgettable cocktails, and conversation. Hidden behind its discreet entrance, it balances intrigue with warmth as an inviting hideaway where guests can unwind, savour something exceptional, and take in the room’s energy. With plush seating, low lighting, and a lively yet intimate energy.
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Covid-safe* storytelling and candlelight music in beautiful historic settings!
Thursday, April 23, 2026 - 7.30 – 9.30 pm (doors open 6.30)
A magical evening of traditional Irish music played by Juno-nominated folk musicians Emilyn Stam and Elise Boeur. Distinguished composers, recording artists and touring musicians over many types of traditional and cross-genre music, Emilyn and Elise join us for Celtic Circle TO’s first concert, in a beautiful, candlelit historic venue!
Children’s Peace Theatre
305 Dawes Rd, Toronto, M4B 2E2
PLEASE NOTE: Audience members are required to mask, and a new N95 will be supplied at the door (included in your ticket; various sizes available). Please see below for more information on our masking and other policies.
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Covid-safe* storytelling and candlelight music in beautiful historic settings!
Thursday, April 23, 2026 - 7.30 – 9.30 pm (doors open 6.30)
A magical evening of traditional Irish music played by Juno-nominated folk musicians Emilyn Stam and Elise Boeur. Distinguished composers, recording artists and touring musicians over many types of traditional and cross-genre music, Emilyn and Elise join us for Celtic Circle TO’s first concert, in a beautiful, candlelit historic venue!
Children’s Peace Theatre
305 Dawes Rd, Toronto, M4B 2E2
PLEASE NOTE: Audience members are required to mask, and a new N95 will be supplied at the door (included in your ticket; various sizes available). Please see below for more information on our masking and other policies.
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Voucher for 4 General Admission tickets to a performance of Twelfth Night.
Under the open sky of Toronto’s iconic High Park, Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy comes to life. When Viola is shipwrecked and disguises herself as a man, she sets off a whirlwind of mistaken identities, mischievous schemes, and tangled romances.
As disguises unravel and hearts collide, Twelfth Night delivers laughter, music, and the joyful chaos of love. Pack a picnic, gather your friends, and enjoy a summer night of theatre under the stars.
The recipient can call or email the box office, and provide the code at the bottom of the voucher to book tickets.
Valued at $140
Starting bid
A goodie bag containing an original tote bag, 2 prints and a card set!
Art and stationery business featuring colourful, whimsical design and illustration by Annie Chu.
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Goodie bag containing and original tote bag, notepad and card set!
Evil Llama and Friends is a quirky and witty stationery company, offering originally illustrated cards, stickers, notepads, and pins, with a focus on sassy cartoon animals. We're about creating laughter and connection through simple everyday objects.
Valued at $45
Starting bid
A million stories…One Fairmont Royal York. A stately landmark since its opening in 1929, the most luxurious hotel in Toronto is the gateway to your essential Toronto experience. Lovingly reimagined with impeccable style and grace, our majestic hotel is a beacon in the cosmopolitan downtown core.
With expansive suites, award-winning dining and exquisitely designed spaces, Fairmont Royal York offers a taste of luxury surpassing anything Toronto has ever seen.
Valued at $306
Starting bid
Gift certificate for one gold-filled or sterling silver permanent jewelry.
Our permanent jewelry is thoughtfully designed to last, made with high-quality, tarnish-resistant and waterproof materials you can wear every day, everywhere.
Choose from gold filled or sterling silver chains, customized just for you. Whether you’re creating a bracelet, anklet, hand chain, or necklace, each piece is fitted perfectly and seamlessly welded for a look that stays with you forever.
Valued:
Gold Filled $65
Sterling Silver $55
Starting bid
Since 1991, Great Lakes Schooner Company has been providing first-class yachts for corporate events, weddings, educational cruises and home to Toronto’s Tall Ship attraction Kajama.
Enjoy the spectacular views from aboard a traditional Tall Ship Kajama or Cruise Ship Obsession. Come join us for a night on the water. Toronto’s leader in the boat cruise service industry.
All boats centrally located at harbour front in downtown Toronto. Great Yachts, Great Times, Great Lakes.
Valued at $84
Starting bid
x2 passes to Haunted Walk TO regular walking tour.
These passes do not expire and will be bookable directly in Toronto.
Join us on a chilling and thrilling journey through the dark history of the city as we delve into the world of ghosts, graveyards, hangings, and haunts. Prepare to be captivated by spine-tingling ghost stories about haunted theatres, unsolved mysteries, secrets hiding in plain sight, and spooky historic buildings.
Valued at $70.78
Starting bid
JÉRÔME Art & Photography is know for expressive portraits that showcase your greatest achievement - your family. The classic black and white studio portraits of your loved ones are not just a record of your faces, but your true personalities.
Lot 1. Capture the unique relationship between you and your children in this heirloom family portrait session. Includes up to 1 hour of studio time with Mr. Jérôme Scullino plus a complimentary 12x12" print of your choice.
Can include up to 4 children age 1+ (retail value $1500).
Starting bid
JÉRÔME Art & Photography is know for expressive portraits that showcase your greatest achievement - your family. The classic black and white studio portraits of your loved ones are not just a record of your faces, but your true personalities.
Lot 2. Capture the spirit of your children in this heirloom child/siblings portrait session. Includes up to 1 hour of studio time with Mr. Jérôme Scullino plus a complimentary 12x12" print of your choice.
Can include up to 4 children age 1+ (retail value $1500).
Starting bid
Immerse yourself among thousands of awe-inspiring aquatic animals and get closer than ever before with interactive, hands-on experiences, unique animal encounters, and exciting events!
4 Adult FLEX tickets, valid for one year. Can be used for anytime entry during regular opening hours. No need to book ahead.
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Pair of pointe shoes signed by Tina Pereira. Born in the Port of Spain, Trinidad and trained at Canada's National Ballet School. She joined the National Ballet of Canada in 2001, leaving in 2004 to dance with Het Nationale Ballet. Tina re-joined The National Ballet of Canada in 2006 and was promoted to Principal Dancer in 2021.
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Jane Austen tote bag gift set.
Including a Pride and Prejudice tote bag, Jane Austen silhouette pin and Pride and Prejudice notebook with pen.
Valued at $70
Starting bid
The World of Jane Austen 1000pcs puzzle. A Jigsaw Puzzle with 60 Characters and Great Houses.
The Jane Austen Handbook - Offering readers a glimpse into day-to-day life in Jane Austen's time, The Jane Austen Handbook is the perfect companion for fans of her novels and their film adaptations, complete with detailed information on love among the social classes, currency, dress, and nuances of graceful living.
Valued at $45
Starting bid
Beginner Dip Pens offer a timeless writing experience, ideal for vintage enthusiasts and creative beginners alike. These pens serve authors, readers, painters, and history enthusiasts with equal charm, making them versatile tools for students, teachers, and journal keepers.
Collectors and artists appreciate their classic appeal, while their suitability for birthday, holiday, and special occasion presenting adds to their allure. Perfect for journaling, parties, or everyday use at home and in the office, these dip pens inspire creativity and connection to traditional writing methods.
Valued at $24
Starting bid
From 2009 to 2020, Canada Post issued an exquisite Chinese New Year stamp that was part of one of Canada Post’s most popular and longest-running series, which featured such elaborate techniques as gold and silver foiling and multi-level embossing.
Art director Carey George of Up Inc. of Toronto chose bright red as the dominant colour of the domestic rate and international rate Lunar New Year commemorative stamps. Traditionally, red is one of the main colours used in New Year celebrations. Gold, which is symbolic of superiority, is used on the souvenir sheet.
Illustrator Dao-Yan (David) Hu selected a coin pattern as the background of both the stamp pane and the souvenir sheet, as coins have traditionally been an emblem of wealth and prosperity in the Chinese culture. A facsimile of a papercut in the shape of a horse brings to mind the Chinese tradition of decorating windows with these skillfully rendered ornaments during celebrations. Bamboo leaves, seen in the background of the 48 cent stamp, are a symbol for longevity, virtue and constancy.
Valued at $35
Starting bid
Framed first day cover set and souvenir sheet.
In 1987 Canada will host an International Philatelic Exhibition for the third time. Sponsored by the Royal Philatelic Society and under the patronage of the Fédération internationale de Philatélie, CAPEX 87 will take place from 13 to 21 June in the new Metropolitan Toronto Convention Centre. The Exhibition commemorates the 120th anniversary of Confederation and the centennial of the sponsoring organization, the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada. With a view to promoting philately, especially among youth, Canada Post Corporation will be actively participating in CAPEX 87.
The Corporation will provide a major postal facility, issue commemorative stamps and Official First Day Covers, offer special postal cancellations, and mount unique, exciting historical and philatelic exhibits. The stamp show Toronto's First Post Office as it appears today. Built in 1833 to serve the Town of York, it operated within the British postal service until the establishment of the Canadian Post Office in 1851. With the incorporation of the City of Toronto in 1834 it became Toronto's first post office. Today the building serves as a sub post office and museum. This stamp is the first in a set of four stamps on heritage post offices.
The remaining three stamps, to be issued prior to the opening of CAPEX 87, will feature operating post offices drawn from the more than 140 heritage buildings owned by Canada Post. The stamps, designed by John Mardon of Toronto, are printed in a combination of steel engraving and lithography.
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Toronto "Called Back," from 1892-1847. Its Wonderful Growth and Progress. With the Developing of Its Manufacturing Industries, and Reminiscences Extending Over the Above Period, Including the Introduction of the Bonding System Through the United States.
Publisher - William Briggs, Toronto
Publication Date - 1892
Binding - Hardcover
Condition - Good
Dust Jacket Condition - No Jacket
Kindly donated by David Raymont
Starting bid
A stationery bundle containing, 4 sets of 4 porcelain postcards (Hamilton, St. John's, Whitehorse, Winnipeg), a Young W analog lifestyle kit (description below) and a Young W scented candle.
Young W is an arts & letters lifestyle brand that helps curious people do new things in real life. With everyone scrolling on their devices, we encourage people to disconnect from their phones and to discover offline adventures across the 9 pillars of arts & letters.
Exploration kits consist of prompt cards, a fountain pen, an explorer’s notepad, a ribbon to tie away your phone, symbol stamps, a log book, some extra cards for your geographic region, a shiny seal, an introduction letter and an official certificate. Young W created the concept of an exploration kit, and the analog lifestyle kit – chapter 1 is our very first edition!
Valued at $163
Starting bid
Our Scented Candle Workshop is a two-hour long class where each participant will learn the art and science behind candle making, make a maximum of 8 scented candles, receive valuable candle care tips, and take home some Yummi swag.
All workshops will be held in our new space at 8 Case Goods Lane, Unit #220, during the Distillery Winter Village.
Valued at $203.40
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