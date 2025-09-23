Know Your Prophet Centre

Hosted by

Know Your Prophet Centre

About this event

Tickets to the Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner 2025

3120 Dixie Rd

Mississauga, ON L4Y 2A6, Canada

Full Price Tickets
$65

Be part of a meaningful night that makes a difference.
Your ticket includes a 3-course dinner, moving nasheeds, a spiritually uplifting Mawlid gathering, and access to the silent auction — an unforgettable evening of faith, unity, and giving.

Half Table - 4 Guests
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Celebrate together — and make a greater impact.
Reserve for four and share a 3-course dining experience, soul-stirring nasheeds, a beautiful Mawlid celebration, and our silent auction. Perfect for families or friends who want to experience this special night side by side.

Full Table - 8 Guests
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Celebrate together — and make a greater impact.
Reserve for four and share a 3-course dining experience, soul-stirring nasheeds, a beautiful Mawlid celebration, and our silent auction. Perfect for families or friends who want to experience this special night side by side.

Complimentary Ticket for KYPC to Gift
$55

I am not able to attend the Gala, but I would like to partake in the blessings, by purchasing this complimentary ticket. KYPC can gift it on my behalf to the many guest scholars and volunteers who are invited by KYPC.

Add a donation for Know Your Prophet Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!