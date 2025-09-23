Tickets to the Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner 2025

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About this event
Be part of a meaningful night that makes a difference.
Your ticket includes a 3-course dinner, moving nasheeds, a spiritually uplifting Mawlid gathering, and access to the silent auction — an unforgettable evening of faith, unity, and giving.
Celebrate together — and make a greater impact.
Reserve for four and share a 3-course dining experience, soul-stirring nasheeds, a beautiful Mawlid celebration, and our silent auction. Perfect for families or friends who want to experience this special night side by side.
Celebrate together — and make a greater impact.
Reserve for four and share a 3-course dining experience, soul-stirring nasheeds, a beautiful Mawlid celebration, and our silent auction. Perfect for families or friends who want to experience this special night side by side.
I am not able to attend the Gala, but I would like to partake in the blessings, by purchasing this complimentary ticket. KYPC can gift it on my behalf to the many guest scholars and volunteers who are invited by KYPC.
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