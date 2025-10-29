The Hudson Food Collective - Le Collectif alimentaire de Hudson

The Hudson Food Collective - Le Collectif alimentaire de Hudson

Farm-to-Table Fundraising Dinner

394 Rue Main

Hudson, QC J0P 1H0, Canada

Farm-to-Table Event Ticket
$75

Enjoy a five-course vegetarian meal crafted with organic produce from the Heartbeet Farm and other local growers. The evening will feature live music by Becky Fletcher, Geoff Mitchell, and friends, bringing together good food, good company, and community spirit.

Table for six
$390

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve a table for six

Ticket donation
$75

If you cannot make it to the event but would like to support us and help people with less financial means to attend, please consider this option. Thank you!

Children under 12 years old
$30
