Farm-to-Table Fundraising Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Hudson, QC J0P 1H0, Canada
Enjoy a five-course vegetarian meal crafted with organic produce from the Heartbeet Farm and other local growers. The evening will feature live music by Becky Fletcher, Geoff Mitchell, and friends, bringing together good food, good company, and community spirit.
2 left!
Reserve a table for six
If you cannot make it to the event but would like to support us and help people with less financial means to attend, please consider this option. Thank you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!