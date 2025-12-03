Fairview Fine Arts Centre 45th Anniversary Masquerade Gala

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Step into an evening of music and mystics. Your ticket includes dinner, live entertainment, and a door prize entry—just bring your mask and enjoy the night.
This package includes a reserved table for eight, complete with dinner, live entertainment, and door prize tickets—ideal for friends, coworkers, or a night out with purpose.
Enjoy the ultimate Masquerade Gala getaway—featuring two gala tickets, a delicious dinner, live entertainment, a door prize entry, and a cozy hotel stay for two at the Dunvegan Inn & Suites (February 14 only). Dress up, unwind, and let the evening take care of itself.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!