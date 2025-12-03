Fairview Fine Arts Society
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Fairview Fine Arts Society

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Fairview Fine Arts Society

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Fairview Fine Arts Centre 45th Anniversary Masquerade Gala

11204 104 Ave

Fairview, AB T0H 0B4, Canada

Gala Ticket
$65

Step into an evening of music and mystics. Your ticket includes dinner, live entertainment, and a door prize entry—just bring your mask and enjoy the night.

Reserved Table of 8
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This package includes a reserved table for eight, complete with dinner, live entertainment, and door prize tickets—ideal for friends, coworkers, or a night out with purpose.

Gala and Stay
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the ultimate Masquerade Gala getaway—featuring two gala tickets, a delicious dinner, live entertainment, a door prize entry, and a cozy hotel stay for two at the Dunvegan Inn & Suites (February 14 only). Dress up, unwind, and let the evening take care of itself.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!