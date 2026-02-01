Upper Ottawa Valley Ringette Association

Hosted by

Upper Ottawa Valley Ringette Association

About this event

Roll Out The Pink Banquet

115 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Renfrew, ON K7V, Canada

UOV Players (any age)
Free

Pizza Dinner FREE. Covered by the association.


Cheese & Pepperoni will be offered.


If you require Gluten Free Option, please email [email protected]

UOV Players (any age)
$15

Catered Meal from Backyard Gourmet – subsidized by the association.


Buffet inclusive of low & slow roast beef(gf), fire kissed chicken breast(gf), creamy mashed potatoes(gf), steamed vegetable medley(gf), homemade gravy(gf), classic caesar salad(gf), creamy pasta salad, cheese platter(gf), pickles(gf), fresh rolls with butter, coffee & tea, assorted dessert table.


If you require vegetarian option, please email [email protected]

Adults
$35

Catered Meal from Backyard Gourmet


Buffet inclusive of low & slow roast beef(gf), fire kissed chicken breast(gf), creamy mashed potatoes(gf), steamed vegetable medley(gf), homemade gravy(gf), classic caesar salad(gf), creamy pasta salad, cheese platter(gf), pickles(gf), fresh rolls with butter, coffee & tea, assorted dessert table.


If you require vegetarian option, please email [email protected]

Children / Siblings / Youth
$5

Pizza Dinner for non-UOV players


Cheese & Pepperoni will be offered.


If you require Gluten Free Option, please email [email protected]

Children / Siblings / Youth
$20

Catered Meal from Backyard Gourmet


Buffet inclusive of low & slow roast beef(gf), fire kissed chicken breast(gf), creamy mashed potatoes(gf), steamed vegetable medley(gf), homemade gravy(gf), classic caesar salad(gf), creamy pasta salad, cheese platter(gf), pickles(gf), fresh rolls with butter, coffee & tea, assorted dessert table.


If you require vegetarian option, please email [email protected]

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