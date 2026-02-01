Roll Out The Pink Banquet

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About this event
Pizza Dinner FREE. Covered by the association.
Cheese & Pepperoni will be offered.
If you require Gluten Free Option, please email [email protected]
Catered Meal from Backyard Gourmet – subsidized by the association.
Buffet inclusive of low & slow roast beef(gf), fire kissed chicken breast(gf), creamy mashed potatoes(gf), steamed vegetable medley(gf), homemade gravy(gf), classic caesar salad(gf), creamy pasta salad, cheese platter(gf), pickles(gf), fresh rolls with butter, coffee & tea, assorted dessert table.
If you require vegetarian option, please email [email protected]
Catered Meal from Backyard Gourmet
Buffet inclusive of low & slow roast beef(gf), fire kissed chicken breast(gf), creamy mashed potatoes(gf), steamed vegetable medley(gf), homemade gravy(gf), classic caesar salad(gf), creamy pasta salad, cheese platter(gf), pickles(gf), fresh rolls with butter, coffee & tea, assorted dessert table.
If you require vegetarian option, please email [email protected]
Pizza Dinner for non-UOV players
Cheese & Pepperoni will be offered.
If you require Gluten Free Option, please email [email protected]
Catered Meal from Backyard Gourmet
Buffet inclusive of low & slow roast beef(gf), fire kissed chicken breast(gf), creamy mashed potatoes(gf), steamed vegetable medley(gf), homemade gravy(gf), classic caesar salad(gf), creamy pasta salad, cheese platter(gf), pickles(gf), fresh rolls with butter, coffee & tea, assorted dessert table.
If you require vegetarian option, please email [email protected]
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