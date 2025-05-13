Red Serge Gala - "Back to the 80s"

6857 168 St

Surrey, BC V3S 3T6, Canada

General Admission
CA$185

Ticket admission for 1 person. Includes welcome glass of bubbly, dinner, and dancing.

Table of 8
CA$1,300

Ticket admission for 8. Includes welcome glass of bubbly, dinner, and dancing.

Table of 10
CA$1,600

Ticket admission for 10. Includes welcome glass of bubbly, dinner, and dancing.

Red Serge Gala - Presenting Sponsorship
CA$5,000

Presenting Sponsorship includes:

  • Sponsored Signature "Totally Rad Cocktail" for sale at the bar with your business brand
  • Live Event Night Personal/Corporate Bio read out-
  • Logo on Red Serge promotional materials & event program
  • Dedicated digital advertising and corporate display on the night of the event
  • Logo/Company name and recognition on Gala night
  • Logo including link to your company homepage on the Society's website as a Presenting Sponsor for one year.
  • Dedicated Facebook and Instagram posts to announce sponsorship x 2
  • Thank you post on Facebook and Instagram after the Gala
  • Table of 10 at the Red Serge Gala and 1st in line for the dinner buffet

Includes 2 "Totally Rad" Signature cocktails per guest at your table

Red Serge Gala - Supporting Sponsorship
CA$3,000

Supporting Sponsorship includes:


  • Logo on Red Serge promotional materials & event program
  • Dedicated digital advertising and corporate display on the night of the event
  • Logo/Company name and recognition on Gala night
  • Logo including link to your company homepage on the Society's website for one year as a Supporting Sponsor
  • Dedicated Facebook and Instagram posts to announce sponsorship x 2
  • Thank you post on Facebook and Instagram after the Gala
  • 4 Tickets to the Red Serge Gala
Red Serge Gala - Entertainment/Decorating Sponsorship
CA$1,500

Entertainment/Decorating Sponsorship includes:

  • Logo including link to your company homepage on the Society's website for one year as a Sponsor
  • Dedicated Facebook and Instagram posts to announce sponsorship x 2
  • Thank you post on Facebook and Instagram after the Gala
  • 2 Tickets to the Red Serge Gala
Red Serge Gala - Wine Sponsorship (Red or White)
CA$1,200

Wine Sponsorship includes:


  • Corporate or personal name and logo on your chosen wine (red or white) on all tables at dinner
  • Logo on Red Serge promotional materials and event program
  • Logo on Society's website page for one year as a sponsor
  • Thank you post on Facebook and Instagram after the gala



Red Serge Gala - "Totally Rad" Cocktail Sponsorship
CA$500

Signature "Totally Rad" Cocktail Sponsorship includes:

  • Name or Logo displayed at the bar next to your sponsored link
  • Name or Logo on Red Serge promotional materials and event program
  • Thank you post on Facebook and Instagram after the gala
