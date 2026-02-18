Fondation des deux Rose par Marcel Pelchat

Fondation des deux Rose par Marcel Pelchat

Le bal des femmes de coeur

1 Rue des Carrières

Québec, QC G1R 5J5, Canada

Distinguished Partner Table
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium gifts

Prime location in the ballroom

Official recognition during the evening

Prominent visibility before and during the event

Two bottles of champagne for the table

Elegance Partner Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gifts

Preferred seating location in the ballroom

On-screen recognition during the evening

Les deux Rose Table
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Seating location in the ballroom


Half-table of Les deux Roses
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Seating location in the ballroom shared with other guests (half-table or individual seat).

Individual ticket
$750

Seating location in the ballroom shared with other guests (half-table or individual seat).

Sponsor the LOUNGE AREA
$3,500

Logo featured in the lounge, on event screens throughout the evening, and across social media channels.

Sponsor the PHOTOBOOTH
$5,000

Logo featured at the photobooth, on evening screens, and across social media channels.

Sponsor the FLOWER MARKET
$5,000

The Flower Market, located in the Verchères Room, will be enjoyed by all guests.

Logo featured on evening screens, in the event program, at the Flower Market, and across social media channels.

Sponsor the GOURMET STATIONS
$5,000

Logo featured on evening screens, in the event program, across social media channels, and at the gourmet stations.

Sponsor the BANQUET WINE
$5,500

Logo featured on evening screens, in the event program, across social media, and on the banquet wine glasses in the Ballroom.

Sponsor the BAR AREA
$6,000

Logo featured on the bar, on welcome cocktails, on evening screens, in invitations, in the program, and across social media.

Sponsor the GRAND ROSE STAIRCASE
$10,000

For the evening, the legendary Grand Staircase of the Château Frontenac will be elegantly transformed, serving as the pathway for all guests to the Ballroom.

Prominent logo placement on the Grand Staircase, evening screens, invitations, program, and across social media channels.

Sponsor the MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
$10,000

The evening will be illuminated by a live performance, providing guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that blends elegance with a lively, festive ambiance.

Logo featured on screens during the musical performance, on invitations, in the event program, and across social media channels.

