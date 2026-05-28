Salmon Arm Pride Parade

Join us for the first Pride Parade in Salmon Arm! Adults and Youth will walk alongside our Shuswap Children's Association float. Please dress family friendly!





Parade Rules:

1. "Floats" can be made up of walking groups, person powered vehicles (ex: skates, bicycles), small ORV’s (ex: golf carts, e-bikes), small and large vehicles (personal or commercial). Decorations and music encouraged!

Floats must not exceed 55ft in total length, 15 ft in height*, be in good taste and of safe structural quality.

2. Marshalling begins at 8:30 am at Marine Park Parking Lot. All units must be in position by 9:45 am. All floats are to stay in marshalled order, and complete the entire parade route. A detailed map of the route will be sent out prior to the event!

3. Tossing/throwing of candy or other objects is strictly prohibited! Items may be handed out to spectators by persons walking with the unit. This is a safety issue and is non-negotiable. Candy is discouraged but not prohibited. Small noise makers, bubbles and active/waveable decorations are encouraged! (ex: hand-fans, flags, streamers, etc)

4. Respect and Kindness are mandatory! Let's work together with all volunteers and participants to ensure a positive experience for all, and for the ongoing success of this event! If challenges or conflict should arise and not be settled by the parties directly involved, mediation by the hosts should be sought. Outstanding issues may result in dismissal from immediate and future participation. Safety concerns should immediately be brought to the attention of the hosts.