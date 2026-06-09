Kan-a-Mouche 2026

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About this event
Includes the room, meals and drinks.
Arrive Friday and share a room
CDN$396, about US$284 (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)
Includes the room, meals and drinks
Arrive Thursday and share a room. Join the boys for a Thursday BBQ supper!
CDN$532, about US$382 (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)
Includes the room, meals and drinks
Arrive Friday but have your own room in the motel section! First come first serve as there are limited rooms!
CDN$459, about US$329 (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)
Includes the room, meals and drinks
Arrive Thursday but have your own room in the motel section! First come first serve as there are limited rooms!. Join the boys for a Thursday BBQ supper!
CDN$628, about US$451 (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)
Includes fishing on the lake or from the shore per day with worms. Shareable fishing boat included.
Price is CDN$75 per day, about US$54 per day (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)
Note: Electric motors and other boat types (e.g. pontoon) are payable to the camp. The province requires a fishing license (follow link):
https://www.quebec.ca/en/tourism-recreation-sport/sporting-and-outdoor-activities/my-hunting-fishing-account
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