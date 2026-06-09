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Montreal Court#63 - Royal Order of Jesters

About this event

Kan-a-Mouche 2026

7639 Chem. Brassard

Saint-Michel-des-Saints, QC J0K 3B0, Canada

Shared Occupancy, In Friday Out Sunday
$396

Includes the room, meals and drinks.

Arrive Friday and share a room

CDN$396, about US$284 (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)

Shared Occupancy, In Thursday Out Sunday
$532

Includes the room, meals and drinks

Arrive Thursday and share a room. Join the boys for a Thursday BBQ supper!

CDN$532, about US$382 (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)

Single Occupancy, In Friday Out Sunday
$459

Includes the room, meals and drinks

Arrive Friday but have your own room in the motel section! First come first serve as there are limited rooms!

CDN$459, about US$329 (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)

Single Occupancy, In Thursday Out Sunday
$628

Includes the room, meals and drinks

Arrive Thursday but have your own room in the motel section! First come first serve as there are limited rooms!. Join the boys for a Thursday BBQ supper!

CDN$628, about US$451 (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)

Fishing per day
$75

Includes fishing on the lake or from the shore per day with worms. Shareable fishing boat included.

Price is CDN$75 per day, about US$54 per day (converted to US Funds on the credit card if paying with a US credit card)

Note: Electric motors and other boat types (e.g. pontoon) are payable to the camp. The province requires a fishing license (follow link):

https://www.quebec.ca/en/tourism-recreation-sport/sporting-and-outdoor-activities/my-hunting-fishing-account

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