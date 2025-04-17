Hudson Creative Hub

Hudson Creative Hub

The Hudson Creative Hub Annual Fundraising Gala

145 Ch Senneville

Senneville, QC H9X 3X3, Canada

Gala Ticket
$250
Enjoy an elegant French-inspired cocktail reception with gourmet bites paired with exquisite estate wines, a silent and a live auction auction featuring curated treasures, and live entertainment by rising star David Marino, whose soulful voice will serenade you under the stars.
