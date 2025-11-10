Silent Auction Winners 2026

Thank you for closing out your silent auction item here.





Please identify the number of items you won. We will ask the item number and winning bid amount. Once payment is received, a volunteer will bring you your auction item.





Thank you for your support.





Payments for silent auction purchases are not donations and are not eligible for a charitable tax receipt. All donations will receive a charitable tax receipt by email.



Please note that Zeffy automatically adds an optional contribution to support the platform. You can adjust this amount before completing your payment.