CISV London

Hosted by

CISV London

About this event

2nd Annual Gala - Yaya's Interactive & Immersive Culinary Experience

421 Ridout St N

London, ON N6A 5H4, Canada

Early Bird
$100
Available until Apr 15

Per person until April 15

• Access to an interactive and immersive culinary experience
• A 10–12 course blind tasting menu featuring traditional and modern West African fusion cuisine. (Vegan + Fish)
• A unique fine dining experience hosted in collaboration with Yaya's Kitchen
Live music throughout the evening
• Participation in our silent auction

General Admission
$125

• Access to an interactive and immersive culinary experience
• A 10–12 course blind tasting menu featuring traditional and modern West African fusion cuisine (Vegan + Fish)
• A unique fine dining experience hosted in collaboration with Yaya's Kitchen
Live music throughout the evening
• Participation in our silent auction

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