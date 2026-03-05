2nd Annual Gala - Yaya's Interactive & Immersive Culinary Experience

About this event
Per person until April 15
• Access to an interactive and immersive culinary experience
• A 10–12 course blind tasting menu featuring traditional and modern West African fusion cuisine. (Vegan + Fish)
• A unique fine dining experience hosted in collaboration with Yaya's Kitchen
• Live music throughout the evening
• Participation in our silent auction
• Access to an interactive and immersive culinary experience
• A 10–12 course blind tasting menu featuring traditional and modern West African fusion cuisine (Vegan + Fish)
• A unique fine dining experience hosted in collaboration with Yaya's Kitchen
• Live music throughout the evening
• Participation in our silent auction
$
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