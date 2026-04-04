Annual Gardenton Ukrainian Festival

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About this event
Includes: Afternoon Stage show + Evening Zabava (party) + night lunch (perogy dinner)
Includes: Afternoon Stage Show + All kid's activities + Evening Zabava + night lunch (perogie dinner)
Includes: Afternoon stage show + Zabava + perogie night lunch
Includes: Afternoon Stage show + Access to daytime activities
Does NOT include evening Zabava or food.
Includes: afternoon stage show + kid's activities
Does NOT include evening zabava or food.
Includes: Afternoon festivities
Does not include Zabava or food.
Includes: live band + perogie night lunch
Includes: live band + perogie night lunch
Includes: Live Band + Perogie night lunch
$
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