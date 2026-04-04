Ukrainian Museum & Village Society Inc.

Hosted by

Ukrainian Museum & Village Society Inc.

About this event

Annual Gardenton Ukrainian Festival

5301 MB-209

Gardenton, MB R0A 0M0, Canada

Early Bird *FULL DAY PASS*
$25
Available until Jul 1

Includes: Afternoon Stage show + Evening Zabava (party) + night lunch (perogy dinner)

Early Bird Kid's (6-12) *FULL DAY PASS*
$12.50
Available until Jul 1

Includes: Afternoon Stage Show + All kid's activities + Evening Zabava + night lunch (perogie dinner)

Seniors 65+ *FULL DAY PASS*
$20
Available until Jul 1

Includes: Afternoon stage show + Zabava + perogie night lunch

Early Bird *Half Day*
$10
Available until Jul 1

Includes: Afternoon Stage show + Access to daytime activities

Does NOT include evening Zabava or food.

Early Bird Kids (6-12) *Half Day*
$2.50
Available until Jul 1

Includes: afternoon stage show + kid's activities

Does NOT include evening zabava or food.

Seniors 65+ *Half Day*
$10
Available until Jul 1

Includes: Afternoon festivities

Does not include Zabava or food.

Early Bird Zabava (Evening Party)
$15
Available until Jul 1

Includes: live band + perogie night lunch

Early Bird Zabava Kid's 6-12
$10
Available until Jul 1

Includes: live band + perogie night lunch

Seniors 65+ Zabava
$10
Available until Jul 1

Includes: Live Band + Perogie night lunch

Add a donation for Ukrainian Museum & Village Society Inc.

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