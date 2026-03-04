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Association Palestine students

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Association Palestine students

About this event

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OLIVES & CEDARS

1100 Burnhamthorpe Rd W

Mississauga, ON L5C 4E9, Canada

General Admission
$40

This ticket grants one entry to the Lebanon × Palestine Iftar at Petra.

Your ticket includes access to the open buffet dinner and participation in a collaborative Ramadan gathering with students from several universities. Come enjoy a welcoming evening of food, culture, and community as we break our fast together.

Price: $40 per person.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!