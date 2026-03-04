OLIVES & CEDARS

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About this event
This ticket grants one entry to the Lebanon × Palestine Iftar at Petra.
Your ticket includes access to the open buffet dinner and participation in a collaborative Ramadan gathering with students from several universities. Come enjoy a welcoming evening of food, culture, and community as we break our fast together.
Price: $40 per person.
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