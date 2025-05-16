The MacLachlan College Educational Foundation

Hosted by

The MacLachlan College Educational Foundation

About this event

Annual MCEF Golf Classic

523 Carlisle Rd

Carlisle, ON L0R 1H0, Canada

Individual Ticket
$220

This ticket includes: One player entry to 18 holes of golf with green fees included, Shared power cart, Delicious BBQ lunch, Buffet-style gourmet dinner,
Awards ceremony, Gift at registration

Foursome Ticket
$750

(One of our generous sponsors is covering the 4th golfer in the first 10 foursomes) This package includes: Four player entries 18 holes of golf with green fees included, Shared power cart, Delicious BBQ lunch, Buffet-style gourmet dinner,
Awards ceremony, Gift at registration

Title Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Naming rights to the event: "Annual MCEF Golf Classic presented by [Sponsor]"
  • Complimentary foursome ticket with preferred tee start
  • Company name/logo on all promotional materials, website, program, and signage
  • Speaking opportunity at dinner
  • Premium signage at registration and dinner areas
  • Recognition in post-event communications and social media
Gold Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Complimentary foursome ticket
  • Logo on website, digital presentation, program, and signage
  • Recognition during awards ceremony and in social media
  • Opportunity to include materials in gift bags
Lunch or Dinner Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Two complimentary individual tickets
  • Logo at lunch or dinner stations and in printed materials
  • Verbal recognition during awards
  • Digital and social media recognition
Gift Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Two complimentary individual tickets
  • Logo on golfer gift item (where applicable)
  • Acknowledgement in program, slideshow, and gift bags
Registration Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Two complimentary individual tickets
  • Signage at registration desk
  • Logo in program and digital presentation
Hole Sponsor
$850
  • Signage at one hole and custom pin flag
  • Logo in program and on event website
  • Verbal and digital recognition during dinner
Foursome Sponsor
$750
  • Provide a complimentary foursome to a family or community member who may not otherwise be able to participate
  • Logo recognition on the event website, program, and digital presentation
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the dinner
Young Alumni Sponsor
$500
  • Sponsor a foursome of recent MacLachlan graduates
  • All Hole Sponsor benefits apply
Add a donation for The MacLachlan College Educational Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!