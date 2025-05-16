Annual MCEF Golf Classic

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes: One player entry to 18 holes of golf with green fees included, Shared power cart, Delicious BBQ lunch, Buffet-style gourmet dinner,
Awards ceremony, Gift at registration
(One of our generous sponsors is covering the 4th golfer in the first 10 foursomes) This package includes: Four player entries 18 holes of golf with green fees included, Shared power cart, Delicious BBQ lunch, Buffet-style gourmet dinner,
Awards ceremony, Gift at registration
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!