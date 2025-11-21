Invisible Membership

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 30
A Deaf artist with an active artistic practice in amiskwacîwâskahikan will receive free membership.
We define "Deaf" as any lived experience threading through all other born, chosen, and nurtured identities and life paths. You may sign, speak, lip-read, use hearing aids or cochlear implants, rely on captions, or otherwise experience communication differently from the mainstream. We honour this constellation of human possibility.
Renews yearly on: June 30
A Deaf person who identifies as Indigenous, First Nations, Métis, or Inuit will receive free membership.
This option is provided to support our mandate as an Indigenous-informed organization. As part of our broader strategic path, we walk alongside Indigenous Deaf kin and centre their experiences, advice, and expectations.
Renews yearly on: June 30
Members of the community are welcome to support The Invisible Practice with an annual paid membership. This option receives all of the same benefits and privileges.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!