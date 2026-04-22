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About this event
Paid ticket required for all attendees aged 16 years or older.
Experience the vibrant spirit of culture and community at the Annual Multicultural Heritage Day 2026! Your Day Session ticket includes access to the
Connect with diverse communities, explore traditions from around the world, and enjoy a fun-filled day celebrating unity, diversity, and inclusion.
Paid ticket required for all attendees aged 16 years or older.
Enjoy the complete Multicultural Heritage Day experience with access to both the Day Session and the spectacular Evening Gala! In addition to all daytime activities, the evening program will feature an exciting multicultural lineup of
From energetic dance showcases to soulful musical performances, the Gala promises an unforgettable celebration of culture, talent, and community spirit.
Free ticket required for children and youth aged 15 years or younger.
Free admission for children and youth aged 15 years or younger. Please reserve a free ticket for attendance and event planning purposes.
$
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