Sharodia Society

Hosted by

Sharodia Society

About this event

Annual Multicultural Heritage Day 2026

36 Holland Ave

Bedford, NS B4A 1E5, Canada

20% Off — Day Session (10AM–5PM) | Ages 16+
$4
Available until Jun 7

Paid ticket required for all attendees aged 16 years or older.


Experience the vibrant spirit of culture and community at the Annual Multicultural Heritage Day 2026! Your Day Session ticket includes access to the

  • Grand Opening Ceremony
  • Multicultural musical and dance performances throughout the day
  • Global food vendors
  • Cultural clothing and jewelry booths, and
  • Inspiring non-profit and community organization showcases

Connect with diverse communities, explore traditions from around the world, and enjoy a fun-filled day celebrating unity, diversity, and inclusion.

20% Off — Day + Evening Gala (10AM–10PM) | Ages 16+
$8
Available until Jun 7

Paid ticket required for all attendees aged 16 years or older.


Enjoy the complete Multicultural Heritage Day experience with access to both the Day Session and the spectacular Evening Gala! In addition to all daytime activities, the evening program will feature an exciting multicultural lineup of

  • Live musicians, singers, dancers, youth performances, and
  • Talented artists representing diverse cultural communities.

From energetic dance showcases to soulful musical performances, the Gala promises an unforgettable celebration of culture, talent, and community spirit.

Free Kids & Youth Ticket | 15 & Under
Free

Free ticket required for children and youth aged 15 years or younger.


Free admission for children and youth aged 15 years or younger. Please reserve a free ticket for attendance and event planning purposes.

Add a donation for Sharodia Society

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