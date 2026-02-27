Annual Sponsorship Tiers

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About this event
The Leadership Sponsorship tier is designed for organizations that want a visible leadership role in advancing turfgrass research across Canada. It delivers top-tier national exposure, direct research attribution, and priority access across NTRF’s digital platforms and flagship events. Ideal for partners seeking deep brand integration, executive visibility, and long-term ties to research shaping Canada’s greenspaces.
Elevate your brand as a Signature Research Supporter, gaining exceptional national exposure and research alignment at an accessible investment. Gain consistent visibility across NTRF's digital channels, integrated content features, and priority event access, while enjoying a strong on-course presence at the Golf Classic. Ideal for growing brands that want meaningful impact without the full lead-tier commitment.
The Cultivator Sponsorship tier provides an accessible entry point for organizations committed to supporting turfgrass research while gaining targeted visibility and on-course presence. It is designed for partners who want to participate, contribute, and be recognized, without the complexity of higher-tier commitments. This tier helps cultivate new relationships and long-term engagement with NTRF’s mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!