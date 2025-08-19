Annual St. Joseph Academy Gala

Presenting Sponsorship includes:

• Exclusive recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the Gala with public acknowledgment by Master of Ceremonies

• Two premier reserved tables (16 guests)

• Full catered dinner & open bar

• Logo/name featured in program & Academy website for one year

• Social media recognition

• Opportunity to briefly address guests (optional) & looping multi-media

• Special thank-you gift & recognition in the Academy newsletter



* SJA will email you after your order to confirm the names and dinner selections for your guests.