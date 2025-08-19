Annual St. Joseph Academy Gala

St. Catharines, ON L2S 2X9, Canada
Your ticket includes:
• Admission for one guest
• Full catered dinner & open bar
This package includes:
• Reserved table for 8 guests in a prime seating location
• Full catered dinner & open bar
• Recognition in the event program & looping multi-media
* SJA will email you after your order to confirm the names and dinner selections for your guests.
Premium Sponsorship includes:
• Reserved table for 8 guests in a prime seating location
• Full catered dinner & open bar
• Recognition from the stage during the event & looping multi-media
• Logo/name featured in program & Academy website for one year
• Social media recognition
• Special thank-you gift from St. Joseph Academy
* SJA will email you after your order to confirm the names and dinner selections for your guests.
Presenting Sponsorship includes:
• Exclusive recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the Gala with public acknowledgment by Master of Ceremonies
• Two premier reserved tables (16 guests)
• Full catered dinner & open bar
• Logo/name featured in program & Academy website for one year
• Social media recognition
• Opportunity to briefly address guests (optional) & looping multi-media
• Special thank-you gift & recognition in the Academy newsletter
* SJA will email you after your order to confirm the names and dinner selections for your guests.
Silver Sponsor includes:
• Company logo in program
*Ticket not included
Gold Sponsor includes:
• Company logo in program & looping multi-media at event
*Ticket not included
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing