APCKids Summer Camps 2026

JULY 20th - 24th
9am - 3pm | Ages 4-10
SPECIAL EVENTS:
- WORKSHOP: Hands on Exotics
- FIELD TRIP (off-site): Jungle Land Indoor Playground - Vaughan
Step into Rainforest Falls, filled with waterfalls, towering trees, and colourful wildlife. Under the lively canopy, kids will discover the nature of God and learn what it means to be rooted in a safe, lasting relationship with their Creator.
AUGUST 4th - 7th
9am - 3pm | Ages: 4 - 10
SPECAIL EVENTS:
- Mad Science Workshop
- Pizza & Freezies (Friday, August 7th)
Invite your kids to Illumination Station VBS for the brightest week of the year! While many people claim to know about Jesus, many are in the dark about who He really is. During VBS kids will explore all the ways light brightens, illuminates, reflects, and reveals.
AUGUST 10th - 14th
9am - 3pm | Ages 4 - 12
SPECIAL EVENTS:
- TALENT SHOW (Friday, August 14th)
Join us for our 3rd annual BAM! (Bible, Arts & Music) Camp, presented by All Peoples Church in association with Zamar Music Academy. This camp will combine the joy of music with the creativity of arts and the inspiration of biblical teachings. Throughout the week, participants will engage in various Music, Drama, Vocal, & Art workshops. Our camp aims to provide a nurturing environment where children can explore their musical talents while discovering the intersection of music, arts, and spirituality.
