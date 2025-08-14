APCKids Summer Camps 2026

AUGUST 10th - 14th

9am - 3pm | Ages 4 - 12





SPECIAL EVENTS:





- TALENT SHOW (Friday, August 14th)





Join us for our 3rd annual BAM! (Bible, Arts & Music) Camp, presented by All Peoples Church in association with Zamar Music Academy. This camp will combine the joy of music with the creativity of arts and the inspiration of biblical teachings. Throughout the week, participants will engage in various Music, Drama, Vocal, & Art workshops. Our camp aims to provide a nurturing environment where children can explore their musical talents while discovering the intersection of music, arts, and spirituality.