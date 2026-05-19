iDREAM Industry Meetup & Soccer Watch Party

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About this event
Includes:
Guests are encouraged to rock their Canada gear or represent their favourite World Cup nation as the afternoon transitions from casual connection and strategy into game-time energy.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only area.
Includes:
Guests are encouraged to rock their Canada gear or represent their favourite World Cup nation as the afternoon transitions from casual connection and strategy into game-time energy.
$
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