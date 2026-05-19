iDREAM (Inclusivity, Diversity, Racial Equity Award in Media)

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iDREAM (Inclusivity, Diversity, Racial Equity Award in Media)

About this event

iDREAM Industry Meetup & Soccer Watch Party

1272 Dundas St W

Toronto, ON M6J 1X7, Canada

iDREAM Guest
$25

Includes:

  • entry
  • welcome drink for first hour
  • light snacks
  • halftime networking mixer
  • access to recipient/community meet-and-greet

Guests are encouraged to rock their Canada gear or represent their favourite World Cup nation as the afternoon transitions from casual connection and strategy into game-time energy.

VIP Team Rooms
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only area.

Includes:

  • entry for up to 12 guests
  • welcome bottle & food platter
  • halftime networking mixer
  • access to recipient/community meet-and-greet
  • 1 of 5 private spaces
  • entertainment
  • the game

Guests are encouraged to rock their Canada gear or represent their favourite World Cup nation as the afternoon transitions from casual connection and strategy into game-time energy.

Add a donation for iDREAM (Inclusivity, Diversity, Racial Equity Award in Media)

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